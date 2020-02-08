This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Feb. 3.
A male Bullock’s oriole has been seen visiting a birdfeeder at a private residence in Stratham, and was last reported on Jan. 30. Another Bullock’s oriole has been relocated at a private residence in New Castle on Feb. 1, after a month of no reports. A Baltimore oriole was seen at a birdfeeder at a private residence in Hampton on Jan. 31.
An immature red-headed woodpecker was discovered along North River Road near Burley Farm in Epping on Oct. 5, and was last reported on Jan. 31.
To look for the bird, locate the SELT trailhead located north of Burley Farmon North River Road and walk the trail east to a mixed-age forest overlooking a large wetland. Listen for a dry-rattle.
Another immature red-headed woodpecker continues to be seen along Wednesday Hill Road in Durham and was last reported on Feb. 2.
Three Barrow’s goldeneyes were seen north of Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester on Feb. 1. These birds have been seen as far north as the Notre Dame Bridge, and they are usually seen with common goldeneyes.
Two male Barrow’s goldeneye’s were seen at Opechee Bay in Laconia several times during the past week, and two were reported from the Ossipee River in Effingham on Jan. 29.
A northern pintail was seen several times during the past week at Horseshoe Pond in Concord, and one was seen at Reed’s Marsh in Orford on Feb. 2.
Two gadwall were seen at Jackson’s Landing in Durham on Jan. 31.
A green-winged teal was seen along Putnam Road in Newport on Feb. 1.
A wood duck was seen in a wetland along the west side of Red Hill Road in Moultonborough on Feb. 1.
A snow goose was seen at Parson’s Creek salt marsh west of Route 1A and Wallis Sands beach in Rye on Feb. 2.
A black-crowned night-heron was seen at North Mill Pond in Portsmouth on Feb. 1.
A semipalmated plover continues to be seen sporadically at Ragged Neck in Rye, and was last reported on Feb. 1. A black-bellied plover was seen at Hampton Harbor on Feb. 1.
At least three thick-billed murres, over 50 dovekies, over 60 razorbills, and at least five black guillemots were seen along the coast on Feb. 1, and sightings continued into Feb. 2.
A glaucous gull was seen in Seabrook near Hampton Harbor on Feb. 1.
Several white-winged crossbills and red crossbills were reported from Grafton and Coos Counties during the past week.
Two Lapland longspurs were seen at 14 Pinnacle View Lane in Walpole, and three were seen in cornfields in North Haverhill on Feb. 1.
Two fish crows were reported from near Hampton Marsh on Jan. 27, and several were reported from Salem during the past week.
A brown-headed cowbird was seen in Derry, and three were reported from Milan, all on Jan. 30.
A black-backed woodpecker was seen near Little Cherry Pond at the Pondicherry National Wildlife Refuge in Jefferson on Feb. 2.
Lingering migrant species of note that were reported during the past week included: American kestrel, Merlin, red-shouldered hawk, turkey vulture, belted kingfisher, hermit thrush, gray catbird, winter wren, ruby-crowned kinglet, yellow-rumped warbler, Eastern towhee, song sparrow, chipping sparrow, fox sparrow, field sparrow, swamp sparrow, Savannah sparrow, red-winged blackbird, yellow-bellied sapsucker, and Northern flicker.
.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.