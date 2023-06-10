This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, June 5.
A parasitic jaeger and two Arctic terns were seen along the coast from Pulpit Rocks in Rye on June 3. Fourteen Arctic terns were seen at the Isles of Shoals on the 4th.
A Caspian tern was seen on south-central Lake Winnipesauke, south of Round Island, on June 4.
Four northern fulmars were seen offshore at Jeffrey’s Ledge on May 30.
Up to three American oystercatchers were seen at the Isles of Shoals and along the coast during the past week.
A razorbill was seen along the coast in Rye on June 4.
A female king eider continues to be seen, usually from the second pullout just south of Odiorne Point State Park in Rye, and it was last reported on June 5.
Two Mississipppi kites were seen in Stratham and one was reported from Durham, all during the past week.
Four black vultures were seen in Westmoreland on May 30; one was seen in West Lebanon on June 2; and one was seen in Lyndeborough on June 4th.
Two least bitterns were seen at Cranberry Ponds, located behind the Price Chopper in West Lebanon on June 1; one was reported from the Old Mill Road Mitigation Area in Lee on June 3; and one was reported from the Rockingham Recreational Trail on the 29th.
One or two little blue herons were seen in coastal Rye on June 3.
A black-crowned night-heron was reported from Hancock on June 1.
A green heron was seen at Airport Marsh in Whitefield on May 31.
A northern goshawk was seen in East Kingston on June 3.
Four grasshopper sparrows were reported from the Concord Airport on May 31.
Two fox sparrows were seen in Dixville on June 4, and one was seen in Waterville Valley on May 31.
A territorial golden-winged warbler was seen along East Weare Road in Weare on the Everett Dam Conservation Lands on May 14 and was most recently reported on the 31st.
Two red crossbills were reported from Jaffrey on June 3.
A yellow-bellied flycatcher was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on June 4.
A Philadelphia vireo was reported from Dixville, and one was reported from Jefferson, both at breeding territories during the past week.
Two fish crows were reported from Plymouth and three were reported from Holderness, all during the past week.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.
