This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Dec. 20.
Two sandhill cranes were seen flying south over the Portsmouth Country Club on Dec. 14.
A snowy owl was seen perched on several buildings at the Newington Mall on Dec. 17.
An immature golden eagle was seen flying over Marlborough on Dec. 19.
A rough-legged hawk was seen in the Keene area on Dec. 19.
A northern shrike was seen again at Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge on Dec. 18.
Birders on an offshore boat cruise to Jeffrey’s Ledge reported seeing one pomarine jaeger, four common murres, two Atlantic puffins, and 10 dovekies all on Dec. 15.
An Iceland gull was seen at Jenness Beach in Rye on Dec. 19.
At least two Barrow’s goldeneyes continued to be seen from Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester during the past week.
A female redhead was seen on Upper Peverley Pond at Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge on Dec. 18; a red-breasted merganser was seen on Lake Massabesic on the 15th; a long-tailed duck was seen on Great Bay on the 19th; and a white-winged scoter was seen on Squam Lake on the 17th and 18th.
Two snow geese were seen in Lee on Dec. 19.
A palm warbler was seen on Dec. 15, a northern parula was seen on the 16th, and a prairie warbler was seen on the 19th, all at the Hampton Wastewater Treatment Plant.
A pine warbler was reported again from Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Dec. 18, and one was seen in Portsmouth on the 17th.
A yellow-rumped warbler was seen in Mont Vernon, and one was seen in Durham, both on Dec. 19.
Single red crossbills were reported from Dublin, Greenfield and Antrim during the past week.
Five American pipits were seen at Bicentennial Park in Hampton on Dec. 14 and several sightings of single birds were reported from the coast in Rye and Hampton during the past week. Of particular note was an individual American pipit photographed in flight far offshore at Jeffrey’s Ledge on the 15th.
Five evening grosbeaks were seen at Silver Lake in Harrisville on Dec. 10.
A lingering blue-headed vireo was seen in Westmoreland on Dec. 18.
A lingering Baltimore oriole was seen in Greenland on Dec. 18, and one was seen in Keene on the 19th.
A dickcissel continued to be seen at a private residence in Rochester during the past week and was last seen there on Dec. 14. Another one was seen at a private residence in Manchester on the 18th.
A clay-colored sparrow was seen at the South Street Cemetery in Portsmouth on Dec. 14 and 15.
A white-crowned sparrow was seen at Chickering Farm in Westmoreland on Dec. 18.
Two lingering field sparrows were reported from the Moore’s Falls Conservation Area in Litchfield on Dec. 15, and two were reported from the Musquash Conservation Area in Hudson on the 16th.
Seven fish crows were seen in Salem on Dec. 17; two were seen in Seabrook on the 15th; and one was seen in Plaistow on the 14th.
A flock of 80 turkey vultures was seen soaring over Exeter on Dec. 17.
Other lingering migrants reported during the past week included: double-crested cormorant, great blue heron, gadwall, green-winged teal, northern pintail, red-shouldered hawk, merlin, turkey vulture, American kestrel, ruby-crowned kinglet, yellow-bellied sapsucker, winter wren, marsh wren, hermit thrush, gray catbird, brown thrasher, chipping sparrow, Lincoln’s sparrow, fox sparrow, swamp sparrow, and Savannah sparrow.
Highlights of the Errol-Umbagog Christmas Bird Count, held on Dec. 15, included: 10 bald eagles, three black-backed woodpeckers, 17 gray jays, five boreal chickadees, four red crossbills, 71 white-winged crossbills, six common redpolls, and 33 evening grosbeaks.
Highlights of the Pittsburg Christmas Bird Count, held on Dec. 14, included: 13 Canada jays, a northern shrike, 58 Boreal chickadees, 42 white-winged crossbills, 27 pine grosbeaks, and a common redpoll.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.