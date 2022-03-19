This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, March 14.
Two pink-footed geese and a cackling goose were seen from the Cheshire Rail Trail south of the Route 123 bridge that crosses the Connecticut River in Walpole on March 13. The geese were seen with Canada geese in the river and on both the New Hampshire and Vermont sides. At least nine green-winged teal were also present.
A northern lapwing was found foraging in cornfields along both sides of Newington Road south of Great Bay Farm in Greenland on March 7. It was seen again on March 8 and 9, but has not been reported since then. Also seen in the area were many Canada geese, several wood ducks, and a few killdeer.
A snowy owl was seen along Henry Bridge Road in Goffstown on March 8, and one was seen in Hampton on the 7th. A short-eared owl was seen in coastal Seabrook on March 7.
Four black vultures were seen soaring over Newton on March 11; two were seen over Pelham on the 13th; and one was seen flying over North Hampton on the 8th.
A rough-legged hawk was seen from Rochester Neck Road flying over the Turnkey Landfill in Rochester on March 8 and 10, and one was seen from N.H. Audubon’s Bellamy River Sanctuary on March 8.
A northern harrier was seen at Horseshoe Pond in Concord, and one was seen at Smith Fields in Greenland, both on March 11.
A northern shrike was seen at Airport Marsh in Whitefield on March 11.
A lesser black-backed gull and a Glaucous gull were seen at Meadow Pond in Hampton on March 11. An Iceland gull was seen at Eel Pond in Rye on March 11.
Ninety-three snow geese were seen flying north over Pittsfield on March 8; one was seen in Conway on the 11th; and one was seen in Stratham on the 9th.
A pair of Barrow’s goldeneyes was seen from Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester on March 11, and a female was seen on the Ossipee River in Effingham on March 8.
Two ruddy ducks were seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant on March 8. No vehicle access. If you visit, please park in the spaces located in front of the gate.
A pair of northern pintails was seen at Chapman’s Landing in Stratham on March 12.
Nine green-winged teal were seen at Horseshoe Pond in Merrimack on March 9, and smaller numbers were seen in scattered open water locations.
Sixteen ring-necked ducks were seen on Lake Winnisquam in Laconia on March 10.
A pied-billed grebe was seen at World End Pond in Salem on March 9, and one was reported from the Winnipesaukee River in Tilton on the 11th.
A red-throated loon was seen from Adam’s Point in Durham on March 7.
Five Bohemian waxwings were seen in Orford on March 7.
Two common redpolls and an evening grosbeak were seen in Jefferson on March 12, and a common redpoll was seen in Twin Mountain on the 11th.
A flock of five white-winged crossbills was seen at Pondicherry National Wildlife Refuge in Jefferson on March 11, and one was heard in Newbury on March 10.
An American pipit was seen from Newington Road south of Great Bay Farm in Greenland on March 10, and a Lapland longspur was seen here on the 9th.
A clay-colored sparrow was seen with a flock of house sparrows on Noyes Street in Concord on March 12.
Three evening grosbeaks were seen along East Road in Cornish on March 11.
An Eastern phoebe was seen along the Connecticut River in Westmoreland on March 11.
An “Audubon’s” yellow-rumped warbler was seen on Tilton Hill Road in Pittsfield on March 13.
A “Myrtle” yellow-rumped warbler was seen on the Hooksett Riverwalk Trail on March 12, and one was seen at Great Bay Farm in Greenland on the 8th.
An eastern screech-owl was reported from Keene on March 10.
Small numbers of a few early returning migrants were reported during the past week, including wood duck, ring-necked duck, lesser scaup, osprey, American kestrel, turkey vulture, killdeer, American woodcock, fish crow, brown-headed cowbird, common grackle, red-winged blackbird, and fox sparrow.
Over-wintering bird species that usually migrate south and that were reported during the past week included: red-shouldered hawk, yellow-bellied sapsucker, Northern flicker, winter wren, ruby-crowned kinglet, hermit thrush, gray catbird, swamp sparrow, field sparrow, chipping sparrow, and Savannah sparrow.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.