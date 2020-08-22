This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Aug. 17.
During the Corona virus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
A swallow-tailed kite first reported in Webster on July 24, and again on Aug. 9, has been seen almost daily since the 12th, and was last reported on the 16th. It has been seen most often in fields behind #253 Deer Meadow Road and from the dam on Pilsbury Lake. Please park on the same side of the road as #253, and view the bird from the road. Please respect private property.
Mississippi kites continued to be reported from Durham, Newmarket, Stratham and Greenland, all during the past week. They have been successfully nesting in several of these towns for a number of years. The nests are located on private property, so please respectfully view the birds from the road.
Three sandhill cranes were seen in fields from Plains Road in Monroe on Aug. 17.
A black tern was seen at the coast on Aug. 17.
Three American oystercatchers were seen at Lunging Island, one of the Isles of Shoals, on Aug. 10.
A white-rumped sandpiper was seen at Surrey Lane marsh in Durham on Aug. 14, and one was reported from the coast on the 17th.
Up to five least bitterns continue to be seen at the Cranberry Ponds located behind the Price Chopper and the Walmart garden center in West Lebanon, and they were last reported on Aug. 12. Green herons have also been seen here.
Three little blue herons were reported from the Birch Brook/Heron Pond area in Milford on Aug. 17; one was seen at the Copps Pond Wildlife Management Area in Tuftonboro on the 17th; two were seen at the Deer Hill Wildlife Management Area in Brentwood on the 16th; one was seen at World End Pond in Salem on the 13th; and one was seen from the Great Bay Discovery Center in Greenland on the 12th.
Two great egrets were seen at Powder Mill Pond in Hancock on Aug. 16.
A yellow-crowned night-heron was seen along Route 1A in Seabrook on Aug. 14, and three black-crowned night-herons were seen along the Nashua River in Nashua on Aug. 13.
A family of four red-headed woodpeckers continues to be seen at Bear Brook State Park and was last reported on Aug. 10.
Red crossbills continue to be reported from appropriate habitat with high counts of 33 in Deerfield on Aug. 17; 18 in Nottingham on the 15th; 13 in Brookline on the 15th; 20 at the Harris Center in Hancock on the 14th; and 12 in Surry on the 11th.
Two grasshopper sparrows were seen at the Cemetery Fields in Amherst on Aug. 14.
There was an unconfirmed report of a yellow-headed blackbird from Moore Fields in Durham on Aug. 10.
Several yellow-billed cuckoos were again reported during the past week – a good year for them. They are helping to protect our forests from caterpillar damage.
A common nighthawk was seen migrating south in New Hampton on Aug. 15.
.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.