This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Aug. 29.
Four black terns were seen on Cherry Pond at the Pondicherry National Wildlife Refuge in Jefferson on Aug. 22.
Two American oystercatchers, and three Arctic terns continued to be seen at the Isles of Shoals during the past week.
A western sandpiper was seen at Meadow Pond in Hampton on Aug. 26, and a Dunlin was seen in Hampton Harbor on the 29th.
A white-rumped sandpiper was seen at the Pickering Ponds in Rochester on Aug. 27.
A female king eider that was first seen from Pulpit Rocks in Rye on May 22 is still being seen along the coast in Rye, and was last reported on Aug. 28.
An adult yellow-crowned night-heron was photographed at the Gunstock Mountain Resort wetlands boardwalk in Gilford on Aug. 28 and 29.
A juvenile little blue heron was seen with 11 snowy egrets in the marsh located west of Route 1A opposite Wallis Sands in Rye on Aug. 29.
A glossy ibis was seen in Monroe on Aug. 26.
Three Mississippi kites were seen in Stratham during the past week.
An adult red-headed woodpecker was photographed at a private residence in Merrimack on Aug. 29.
A black vulture was seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on Aug. 28.
A dickcissel was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Aug. 24.
Four grasshopper sparrows were reported from Cemetery Fields in Amherst on Aug. 25.
Three red crossbills were seen in New Hampton on Aug. 24, and one was heard in New London on the 28th.
A Philadelphia vireo was seen in Canaan on Aug. 28.
A Cape May warbler was seen at Duck Pond at Long Pond Town Forest in Lempster on Aug. 26.
A Louisiana waterthrush was seen along Kearsarge Valley Road in Wilmot on Aug. 24.
An Alder flycatcher was seen and identified by call in Sandwich on Aug. 28.
A bank swallow was seen at Fox State Forest in Hillsborough on Aug. 28.
A spruce grouse was seen on the Baldface Circle Trail in the White Mountains on Aug. 23.
Common nighthawks are migrating south High counts from the past week were: 565 in Hancock on Aug. 28; 984 in Sandwich on the 28th; 326 in Rumney on the 28th; 1,068 in Concord on the 27th; 991 in Hancock on the 26th; 1,473 in Concord on the 24th; 562 in Hancock on the 24th; and 665 in Hancock on the 23rd.
Hawk migration observation has started and observers have already counted over 22 raptors from the Pack Monadnock Raptor Migration Observatory. Be sure to visit and help the official counters.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.
