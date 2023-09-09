This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Sept. 4.
A yellow-throated warbler was photographed at Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester on Aug. 31.
A bay-breasted warbler and a palm warbler were seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Sept. 2.
A laughing gull was photographed at Berry Bay in Freedom on Sept. 4.
Three American oystercatchers were seen at the Isles of Shoals during the past week.
Two western sandpipers were seen at Plaice Cove in Hampton; one was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye; and one was seen at Jenness Beach in Rye, all during the past week.
Two whimbrels and two red knots were seen in coastal Hampton on Sept. 2.
A Baird’s sandpiper was reported from Bicentennial Park in Hampton on Aug. 29, and a white-rumped sandpiper and a dunlin were seen in Hampton Harbor on Sept. 2.
A white-rumped sandpiper and a ruddy duck were seen at the Rochester Wastewater Treatment Plant on Sept. 1. The treatment plant is gated and the hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays. If you visit, please park in a designated spot at the main building and be out of the plant by 1:45 p.m. so that plant personnel do not have to ask birders to leave. Do not drive on the dikes and do not block the road. The Trails at Pickering Ponds, located east of the plant, are not gated, and are always open during daylight hours.
A female king eider continues to be seen in coastal Rye, often from the second pullout just south of Odiorne Point State Park. It was last reported on Aug. 31.
A pair of lesser scaup was seen at Back Pond in Stewartstown on Aug. 31.
An adult little blue heron was seen in coastal Rye on Sept. 4.
A juvenile yellow-crowned night-heron was seen in Hampton Harbor on Aug. 30.
Two green herons were seen in the Upper Ammonoosuc River south of Groveton on Sept. 2.
A total of 110 great egrets were counted in Hampton Harbor, and 20 glossy ibis were seen in the marsh opposite Wallis Sands State Beach in Rye, all on Sept. 2.
A great comorant was seen at the Pontook Reservoir in Dummer on several days during the past week.
Three black vultures were seen in Westmoreland, and one was seen in Rochester, all on Aug. 30.
Red crossbill sightings continued to be reported from scattered statewide locations, all during the past week.
Two Philadelphia vireos were reported from Benson Park in Hudson on Aug. 29.
A Lincoln’s sparrow was seen at Woodmont Orchard in Hollis on Aug. 31.
Four bank swallows were seen at Bobolink Farm in Hancock, and two were seen at the Charlestown Wastewater Treatment Plant, all on Sept. 2.
Common nighthawk southbound migration is underway. The high count for a single evening was 8,603 from Franklin Falls on Aug. 28.
Hawk migration observation has started and observers have already counted over 100 raptors from the Pack Monadnock Raptor Migration Observatory. Be sure to visit and help the official counters.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at nhaudubon.org.