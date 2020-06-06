This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, June 1.
During the coronavirus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
Two Mississippi kites were seen along Madbury Road in Durham, and two were seen along Folsom Drive in Newmarket, all on May 27. Mississippi kites have been successfully nesting in these towns for a number of years.
A red-headed woodpecker was seen along Valley Cross Road in Jackson on May 28, and one was seen again at Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown on May 25.
A glossy ibis was seen at the pond on Surrey Lane in Durham on May 28.
A green heron was seen off of Power House Road in Gorham on May 30.
Two American oystercatchers were seen on the coast in Hampton on May 27.
A common gallinule was seen in a wetland at the Brookford Farm in Canterbury on May 28.
A Lawrence’s warbler was seen at Moody Park in Claremont on May 26.
A cerulean warbler was seen at Woodridge Park in Durham on May 27.
There was an unconfirmed report of a yellow-throated warbler at Oyster River Forest on Packers Falls Road in Durham on May 27.
A summer tanager was seen at Mockingbird Drive in Newmarket on May 26.
A blue grosbeak was seen at a private residence in Peterborough on May 26.
Two orchard orioles were seen at Bedell Bridge State Park in Haverhill on May 28.
Four grasshopper sparrows were reported from Woodmont Orchard in Hollis on May 30, and eight were reported from the Concord Airport on the 27th.
Two red crossbills were reported from Magalloway Mountain Road, and eight white-winged crossbills were reported from Deer Mountain Campground, all in Pittsburg during the past week.
Seventy-three common nighthawks were counted migrating north in Amherst on May 25.
Lingering waterfowl seen along the coast during the past week included: a red-throated loon, a red-necked grebe, a greater scaup, and a pair of green-winged teal.
A chukar was seen along the Canal Trail located off of Locke Road in Concord on May 31; one was seen in North Wolfeboro on the 31st; and two were seen at a private residence in Concord on the 27th.
More migrant birds arrived during the past week. Species reported included: gray-cheeked thrush, Swainson’s thrush, Philadelphia vireo, Cape May warbler, bay-breasted warbler, Tennessee warbler, blackpoll warbler, Wilson’s warbler, mourning warbler, yellow-billed cuckoo, black-billed cuckoo, marsh wren, eastern wood-peewee, alder flycatcher, willow flycatcher, yellow-bellied flycatcher, saltmarsh sparrow, and Lincoln’s sparrow.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.