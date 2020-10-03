This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Sept. 28.
During the Corona virus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
A white-eyed vireo was seen in Hinsdale near the Connecticut River on Sept. 23, and one was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on the 26th.
Two sandhill cranes were seen in fields at Burley Farm in Epping on Sept. 24.
Birders on a boat cruise out of Rye Harbor in New Hampshire waters on Sept. 25 reported: 52 red-necked phalaropes; six pomarine jaegers; 40 Northern fulmars; a Leach’s storm-petrel; three Manx shearwaters; seven Cory’s shearwaters; and over 180 great shearwaters.
An American oystercatcher was seen at the Isles of Shoals on Sept. 25.
There was an unconfirmed report of a black tern from the Connecticut River in Hanover on Sept. 23.
Three American golden plovers and two pectoral sandpipers continued to be seen at Horseshoe Pond in Concord during the past week. An American golden plover and an about a dozen black-bellied plovers were seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment on Sept. 27 (park in main lot and walk – no driving allowed). An American golden plover was seen at Seabrook Beach on the 28th.
Two black-bellied plovers were reported from near Lake Umbagog in Errol on Sept. 27, and two American golden plovers were seen at Jefferson Meadows in Jefferson on the 26th.
Two red-throated loons were seen along the coast in Rye on Sept. 26.
A great cormorant was seen at Horseshoe Pond in Concord on Sept. 26.
An American coot was seen in wetlands along Airport Road in Swanzey on Sept. 21.
A black-crowned night heron continues to be seen at Horseshoe Pond in Merrimack and was last reported on Sept. 26.
An orange-crowned warbler was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Sept. 26.
A Nelson’s sparrow was seen in Hinsdale near the Connecticut River on Sept. 25 and 26, and 3 were seen in coastal Rye on the 26th.
A Lapland longspur was seen at the Concord Community Gardens on Birch Street on Sept. 22 and 23; one was seen at Woodmont Orchard in Hollis on the 23rd; and one was seen at Hampton Beach State Park on the 25th.
A clay-colored sparrow was seen at Goss Farm in Rye on Sept. 23, and a dickcissel was seen there on the 28h. A dickcissel was seen at Woodmont Orchard in Hollis on the 22nd.
A fox sparrow was reported from Groveton on Sept. 23.
Four gray-cheeked thrushes were identified from recordings of their nocturnal flight calls in Hancock on Sept. 23.
Six common nighthawks were seen in Hillsborough on Sept. 25, and a few more were reported from scattered locations during the past week.
Numerous red crossbills continue to be reported from appropriate habitat during the past week. A few white-winged crossbills have also been reported.
Southbound raptor migration for the fall-season is taking place and observers have already counted thousands from various locations throughout the state. Raptor totals to-date for Pack Monadnock are over 10,000. If you want to join the hawk-watchers on Pack Monadnock, check with Miller State Park for visitation requirements.
