This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Nov. 29.
A probable hybrid of a tropical kingbird or a couch’s kingbird crossed with a scissor-tailed flycatcher was discovered at the innermost parking area of the N.H. Fish & Game Bellamy River WMA on Garrison Road in Dover on Nov. 14. It was last reported on the 25th. A Bullock’s oriole was seen at the same location on the 24th and was last reported on the 27th.
A snowy owl was seen at the Waterville Valley Ski Area on Nov. 22.
An immature golden eagle was seen from the Meredith town docks on Lake Winnipesauke on Nov. 28.
Three sandhill cranes were seen along Plains Road in Monroe on Nov. 25.
An Iceland gull was seen along the coast in Rye on Nov. 25.
A male Barrow’s goldeneye was seen from Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester on Nov. 23 and 24.
A razorbill and a black guillemot were seen along the coast in Rye on Nov. 25.
A red-throated loon was seen at the Meredith town docks on Lake Winnipesauke on Nov. 24 and 26.
A long-tailed duck was seen at the Oyster River Landing in Durham on Nov. 23, 24 and 26.
Two greater yellowlegs were seen in Hampton Marsh, and two were seen in coastal Rye, all on several days during the past week.
A yellow-breasted chat, a black-throated green warbler, and two palm warblers were seen at the Hampton Wastewater Treatment Plant on Nov. 28, and a prairie warbler was seen there on the 26th.
An orange-crowned warbler was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Nov. 25, and two were seen at the Hampton Wastewater Treatment Plant on the 26th.
A pine warbler was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye, and one was seen at the Karner Blue Easement in Concord, both on Nov. 25.
A yellow-rumped warbler and a chipping sparrow were seen at Woodmont Orchard in Hollis on Nov. 23.
Seventy-five snow buntings, 60 horned larks, three Lapland longspurs, and a Northern harrier were seen at Hampton Beach State Park on Nov. 25.
Five American pipits were seen at Jenness Beach in Rye on Nov. 23, and four were seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on the 27th.
Three red crossbills were reported from Hancock on Nov. 25, and single red crossbills were reported from Pittsfield, Barnstead, and Alton during the past week.
There was an unconfirmed report of a flock of 33 white-winged crossbills from Woodmont Orchard in Hollis on Nov. 23.
A dickcissel continued to be seen at a private residence in Rochester during the past week and was last seen there on Nov. 28. Another dickcissel was seen at a private residence in Exeter on the 23rd.
A white-crowned sparrow was seen at Great Bay Farm in Greenland on Nov. 26.
An evening grosbeak was heard vocalizing in Durham on Nov. 25, and one was seen in Jefferson on the 27th.
A barn swallow was seen on the coast in North Hampton on Nov. 26.
Two turkey vultures were seen in Dover on Nov. 24; two were seen in Durham on the 25th; and one was reported from Durham on the 28th.
Other lingering migrants reported during the past week included: ruby-crowned kinglet, yellow-bellied sapsucker, gray catbird, hermit thrush and rusty blackbird.
Christmas Bird Count
All participants are welcome this month. Visit nhbirdrecords.org/new-hampshire-christmas-bird-count.
