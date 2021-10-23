This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Oct. 18.
Two long-billed dowitchers, four black-bellied plovers, a pectoral sandpiper, and two lesser yellowlegs were seen at Mile Long Pond in Umbagog National Wildlife Refuge in Errol on Oct. 17.
A long-billed dowitcher was seen in the Hampton Salt Marsh Conservation Area on Oct. 15-17.
A great cormorant was seen at Pontook Reservoir in Dummer on several days during the past week.
A common gallinule was seen at West Massabesic Lake in Manchester on Oct. 11, and one was seen at World End Pond in Salem on the 17th.
An American coot was seen at Eel Pond in Rye on Oct. 17.
Thirteen white-winged scoters, 24 red-necked grebes, 52 ring-necked ducks, one greater yellowlegs, one lesser scaup, and numerous wood ducks and American black ducks were seen at Cherry Pond in Jefferson on Oct. 17.
A male northern pintail was seen on Dorrs Pond in Manchester, and a male lesser scaup was seen from Johnson’s Beach at Lake Massabesic in Manchester, both on Oct. 17.
A great egret was seen along the Connecticut River in Cornish on Oct. 15.
Two laughing gulls were seen along the coast at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Oct. 17.
Three sandhill cranes continued to be seen during the past week in the fields near the intersection of Route 156 and Ledge Farm Road in Nottingham, and were last reported on Oct. 17. A single sandhill crane was seen along Pine Hill Road in Hollis on the 13th.
A yellow-billed cuckoo was seen along Power House Road in Gorham on Oct. 15; one was seen at Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge on the 16th; and one was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on the 17th.
An orange-crowned warbler was seen at Freedom Town Forest on Oct. 13.
A yellow-breasted chat was seen at Witch Island in Hampton on Oct. 12.
A Cape May warbler was seen in Hanover on Oct. 12, and a black-throated blue warbler was seen in Rochester on the 16th.
Single Nashville warblers were reported from Conway. Rochester, and Rye during the past week.
Two pine warblers were seen in Fremont on Oct. 15; one was seen in Auburn on the 17th; one was seen in Brentwood on the 14th; and one was seen in Newington on the 16th.
Two red crossbills were reported from the Dublin School in Dublin on Oct. 12.
A clay-colored sparrow was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye; one was seen at Goss Farm in Rye; and one was seen in the fields behind Buffalo Wild Wings on Loudon Road in Concord, all on Oct. 17.
A dickcissel was reported from Old Mill Road in Lee on Oct. 16.
Two American tree sparrows were seen in Plainfield on Oct. 13, and a fox sparrow was reported from Lee on the 12th.
Two rose-breasted grosbeaks were reported from Peterborough on Oct. 14.
A Philadelphia vireo was seen in Hanover on Oct. 13. A red-eyed vireo was seen in Rochester on the 14th, and one was seen in New London on the 15th.
Four northern rough-winged swallows were seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on Oct. 15, and a barn swallow was seen at Hampton Salt Marsh on the 17th.
A house wren was seen in Strafford on Oct. 13, and one was seen in Penacook on the 17th. A marsh wren was seen in Unity on the 15th.
There was an unconfirmed report of a long-eared owl from Center Harbor on Oct.17.
Hawk migration is under way and observers have already counted over 8,574 raptors from the Pack Monadnock Raptor Migration Observatory. Be sure to visit and help the official counters.
A late-migrating broad-winged hawk was reported from Orford on Oct. 15.
.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.