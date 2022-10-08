This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Oct. 3.
Three American oystercatchers were seen at the Isles of Shoals on Sept. 27.
A Hudsonian godwit was seen in Hampton Marsh on Sept. 30.
A Willet was seen along the coast in Rye on Sept. 30.
Three American golden-plovers were seen at Woodmont Orchard in Hollis, and three were seen at the south end of Pease International Trade Port runways, all on Oct. 3.
A black-bellied plover was seen at Moore Fields along Route 155A in Durham on Oct. 1.
A female King Eider that was first seen from Pulpit Rocks in Rye on May 22 is still being seen along the coast in Rye, and was last reported on Oct. 2.
A lesser black-backed gull and three laughing gulls were seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Oct. 1.
A Connecticut warbler was seen at Deer Hill Wildlife Management Area in Brentwood on Sept. 27 and 28.
An orange-crowned warbler was seen at the Thorne Pond Conservation Area in Bartlett on Oct. 3; one was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Sept. 29; one was seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on the 28th; and one was seen at Woodridge Park in Durham on the 28th.
A yellow-breasted chat was seen on Star Island, one of the Isles of Shoals, on Sept. 30, and one was seen at South Mill Pond in Portsmouth on Oct. 2.
As many as six clay-colored sparrows were seen on Star Island, one of the Isles of Shoals, during the past week. The most recent report was of two on Oct, 1.
A clay-colored sparrow was seen at Krif Road in Keene on Oct. 1; one was seen at Goss Farm in Rye on Sept. 30; one was seen at Woodmont Orchard in Hollis on the 29th; and one was seen at Highland Avenue in Salem on the 28th.
A clay-colored sparrow was seen at the Concord Community Gardens on Birch Street on several days during the past week and was last reported on Oct. 2.
A lark sparrow was seen on Star Island, one of the Isles of Shoals, on Sept. 28, 29 and 30, and Oct. 1.
A seaside sparrow was seen on Star Island, one of the Isles of Shoals, on Sept. 27.
A fox sparrow was seen in Penacook on Oct. 3.
One-two Dickcissels were reported from Goss Farm in Rye, Green Wagon Farm in Keene, Woodmont Orchard in Hollis, and Star Island, all during the past week.
A flock of 22 red crossbills was reported from Proctor Hill Road in Hollis on Oct. 1, and a single bird was reported from Salem on Sept. 28.
A black-backed woodpecker was seen at the South Street Cemetery in Portsmouth on Sept. 27.
A gray-cheeked thrush was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Oct. 1.
A bank swallow and three barn swallows were seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant on Oct. 1. There is no vehicle access. Park outside the gate and walk-in only.
A yellow-billed cuckoo was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Sept. 29 and 30.
A black-billed cuckoo was seen in Sandwich on the 29th; one was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on the 29th; and one was seen on Star Island on the 29th and 30th.
A single common nighthawk was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Sept. 29 and 30, and a chimney swift was seen in Raymond on the 28th.
A yellow-bellied flycatcher was seen at Elbow Pond in Woodstock on Sept. 27.
A yellow-throated vireo was seen at Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Newington on Sept. 30.
Migrants are on the move and there have been several reports during the past week of: black-and-white warbler, Blackburnian warbler, bay-breasted warbler, Tennessee warbler, Canada warbler, chestnut-sided warbler, yellow warbler, rose-breasted grosbeak, wood thrush, and veery.
There were 10 sightings of single ruby-throated hummingbirds from scattered locations during the past week.
Six Eastern wood-pewees and six least flycatchers were reported from scattered locations during the past week.
Two black vultures were seen flying over Alton Bay on Sept. 28.
Hawk migration observation has started and observers have counted over 10,788 raptors (mainly broad-winged hawks) from the Pack Monadnock Raptor Migration Observatory.
