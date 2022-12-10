This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Dec. 5.
A female rufous hummingbird has been seen visiting a birdfeeder at a private residence in Newmarket during the past week and was last reported on Dec. 4.
A Ross’s goose was discovered at the Rochester Wastewater Treatment Plant on Nov. 30, and continued to be seen there during the last week. It was last reported on Dec. 5. The treatment plant is gated and the hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on WEEKDAYS only. If you visit, be out of the plant by 1:45 p.m. so that plant personnel do not have to ask birders to leave. Do not drive on the dikes and do not block the road. The Trails at Pickering Ponds, located east of the plant, are not gated, and are always open during daylight hours.
A male Barrow’s goldeneye was seen at the Androscoggin River dam in Errol on Nov. 30.
A male long-tailed duck was seen at the Wilder Reservoir on the Connecticut River on Dec. 4.
A gadwall was seen at Eel Pond in Rye on Dec. 2-4.
A northern pintail was seen at Newfound Lake in Hebron on Dec. 2.
A male wood duck was seen at Powwow Pond in Kingston on Dec. 4.
Two white-winged scoters were seen at Hilton Park in Dover on Dec. 2, and four black scoters were reported from Spofford Lake in Chesterfield on the 3rd.
A black-headed gull was seen along the coast from Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Dec. 1 and 3, and then from River Road, Fort Constitution, and the U.S. Coast Guard station in New Castle on the 4th.
A fish crow was reported from Nashua on Nov. 30; two were reported from Hampton on Dec. 1; and one was reported from Pickering Ponds in Rochester on Dec. 4.
Six American pipits were seen at Woodmont Orchard in Hollis on Dec. 2, and one was seen in Rye on Nov. 28.
A flock of 33 bohemian waxwings was seen in Sandwich on Dec. 5.
A flock of 12 and a flock of six evening grosbeaks were seen in Sandwich on Dec. 4, and a lone evening grosbeak was seen in Rochester on the 2nd.
Four red crossbills were reported from Jefferson on Nov. 29, and one was reported from Lempster on Dec. 2.
A great blue heron was seen along Route 16 south of Pinkham Notch in the White Mountains on Dec. 2.
Two turkey vultures were seen in Durham, and single turkey vultures were seen in Dover and Lee all during the past week.
A yellow-bellied sapsucker was seen in Walpole on Dec. 5, and one was seen in Salem on the 4th.
An American kestrel was seen at Walpole Plaza in Walpole on Dec. 1.
Migrants are on the move and there have been several reports during the past week of: Carolina wren, Canada warbler, palm warbler, yellow-rumped warbler, hermit thrush, brown thrasher, gray catbird, rusty blackbird, and chipping sparrow.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.
