This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, March 20.
A Pacific loon was seen from Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on March 18.
There was an unconfirmed sighting of possibly the same Pacific loon from Ragged Neck at Rye Harbor State Park on March 13. A red-throated loon was seen at Jackson’s Landing in Durham on March 13.
An Iceland gull was seen at Horseshoe Pond in Concord on March 20; two were seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on the 19th; and one was seen along the Squamscott River in Exeter on March 18. A glaucous gull was seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on the 19th.
Four redheads were seen on Great Bay from Brackett’s Point, via the Osprey Cove trail, in Greenland, and one was seen from Wetherby Road in Charlestown, all on March 18.
A male canvasback was seen at World End Pond in Salem on March 13.
Seven gadwall and nine brant were seen along the coast in Rye on March 18.
A northern shoveler was seen in Salem on March 18.
Six green-winged teal were seen from Wetherby Road in Charlestown on March 18; five were seen at Chapman’s Landing in Stratham on the 19th; four were seen at the Hinsdale Setbacks on the 18th; two were seen at Horseshoe Pond in Concord on the 18th; and two were seen on the Contoocook River in Hopkinton on the 17th.
A female king eider continues to be seen, usually from the second pullout just south of Odiorne Point State in Rye, where it was last reported on March 19.
A pied-billed grebe was seen in the Merrimack River in Concord on March 18 and 19, and one was seen in the Connecticut River in Lebanon on the 17th.
A horned grebe was seen on the Connecticut River in Lebanon on March 19.
A few razorbills and black guillemots were seen along the coast during the past week.
A short-eared owl was seen flying north over the coast at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on March 19.
A northern shrike was seen at Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Newington on March 19.
A rough-legged hawk was seen at the Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Swanzey on March 17.
A northern harrier was seen in Orford on March 17.
A merlin was seen in Jackson on March 17; one was seen in Concord on the 18th; one was seen in New Castle on the 18th; and one was seen in Laconia on the 19th.
An American kestrel was seen in Rye; one was seen in Newington; and one was seen in Concord, all during the past week.
A flock of 17 bohemian waxwings was seen in fruit trees near Mascoma Bank in Charlestown on March 18.
Two pine grosbeaks were seen in Jackson on March 18.
Nine evening grosbeaks were seen in Marlborough on March 18.
Two common redpolls were seen in Waterville Valley on March 18.
One or two red crossbills were reported from Odiorne Point State Park in Rye during the past week.
An orange-crowned warbler was seen visiting a birdfeeder in North Hampton on March 15 and 16, and a yellow-throated warbler was seen visiting a birdfeeder in Hampton, also on the 15th and 16th.
An American pipit was seen at Horseshoe Pond in Concord on March 18; one was seen in Exeter on the 18th; and three were seen on the coast south of Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on the 19th.
An early returning migrant tree swallow was seen in South Hampton, and one was seen in Rye, both on March 18.
Two eastern meadowlarks were seen at Horseshoe Pond in Concord, and one was seen at Sawyer Farm in Walpole, all on March 18.
A fox sparrow was seen in Marlborough on March 19.
A chipping sparrow was seen in Newmarket on March 17.
A swamp sparrow was seen at Adam’s Point in Durham on March 18.
A Savannah sparrow and an ”Ipswich” Savannah sparrow were seen in coastal Rye on March 19.
Several winter wrens were reported from scattered locations during the past week.
A few fish crows were reported from Portsmouth, Exeter, Hampton, Wolfeboro, and Concord during the past week.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.