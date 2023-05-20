This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, May 15.

A Say’s phoebe was found at the Canterbury Shaker Village, located at 288 Shaker Road, on May 15. It has been seen mostly in the big gardens behind the main buildings on the east side of the road. The fence around the garden is electric and live. Do not enter the garden, even if there’s an open section in the fence. Consider making a donation.