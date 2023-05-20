This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, May 15.
A Say’s phoebe was found at the Canterbury Shaker Village, located at 288 Shaker Road, on May 15. It has been seen mostly in the big gardens behind the main buildings on the east side of the road. The fence around the garden is electric and live. Do not enter the garden, even if there’s an open section in the fence. Consider making a donation.
A prothonotary warbler was seen at Star Island, one of the Isles of Shoals, on May 15.
A male hooded warbler was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on May 13.
A migrating golden-winged warbler and Philadelphia vireo were seen at the Church Street parking lot in Hampton on May 13.
A territorial golden-winged warbler was seen along East Weare Road in Weare on the Everett Dam Conservation Lands on May 14 and 15. It was in an overgrown field near some old Jersey-barriers approximately 1 mile west of the intersection of East Weare Road and South Sugar Hill Road. The bird was singing a song similar to a blue-winged warbler-type song.
A Lawrence’s warbler was seen at Moody Park in Claremont on May 13.
A Mississipppi kite was seen in Stratham on May 11.
A golden eagle was seen in Cornish on May 13.
Three black vultures were seen in Newmarket; two were seen in Lyndeborough; and one was seen in Rochester, all during the past week.
A Chuck-will’s-widow was seen at Star Island, one of the Isles of Shoals, on May 13th.
A common nighthawk was reported from West Foss Farm in Durham; one was reported from Wright Farm in Atkinson; and one was seen at Star Island, one of the Isles of Shoals, all on May 13; and two were seen in Seabrook on the 14th.
A clay-colored sparrow was seen at Arboretum Drive on the north side of the road across from Pease International Trade Port in Newington on May 14.
Two grasshopper sparrows were reported from the Concord Airport on May 13, and one was reported from the Hinsdale Raceway on the 15th.
A few white-crowned sparrows were seen during the past week.
A common gallinule was seen at the Pickering Ponds in Rochester on May 9.
A little blue heron was seen from Pulpit Rocks in Rye on May 13.
A thick-billed murre was seen offshore from Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on May 12 and 14, and a razorbill was seen in coastal Rye on the 15th.
A Caspian tern was seen from Pulpit Rocks in Rye on May 13, a black tern was seen offshore by birders on a fishing boat on the 12th, and five roseate terns were seen in Hampton Harbor on the 14th.
Ten Wilson’s storm-petrels were seen at Jeffrey’s Ledge on May 11.
A greater white-fronted goose was seen on May 12 and photographed on May 14 with a flock of Canada geese in a field located along Route 135 in Monroe. This location is also where breeding sandhill cranes have been seen for a number of years.
An adult blue-morph snow goose was seen flying north over Seabrook Beach on May 11.
Migrating waterfowl reported during the past week included: green-winged teal, ring-necked duck, lesser scaup, and bufflehead.
Up to three American oystercatchers were seen at the Isles of Shoals, during the past week.
Up to 14 semipalmated plovers were seen along the coast during the past week.
Up to five semipalmated sandpipers were seen along the coast during the past week, and 13 were seen in fields along Route 135 in Monroe on May 12.
Two ruddy turnstones were seen at Rye Harbor State Park on May 12t.
A short-billed dowitcher was seen in coastal Rye on May 12.
An eastern screech-owl was seen in Conway on May 15.
Eight red crossbills were reported from Fort Stark in New Castle on May 14.
Spring migration is in full swing, and new arrivals during the past week included: olive-sided flycatcher, alder flycatcher, yellow-billed cuckoo, orchard oriole, and bay-breasted warbler.
Fifty turkey vultures were counted roosting near the airport in West Lebanon on May 15.
A lingering American tree sparrow was seen in Barrington on May 13.