This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, May 8.
A sandhill crane was seen flying near Turkey Pond in Concord on May 7; one was seen in a field south of Ledge Farm Road in Nottingham on the 1st; and one was seen at Reed’s Marsh Wildlife Management Area in Orford on the 3rd.
A greater white-fronted goose was seen at McIndoes Reservoir on the Connecticut River in Monroe on May 6, and it was seen again in cornfields along Route 135 in Monroe on the 7th.
A pair of gadwall was seen on Horseshoe Pond in Concord on May 5; a pair was reported from World End Pond in Salem on the 6th; and a pair was reported from Rye Harbor State Park on the 4th.
Two greater scaup were seen on Lake Massabesic in Manchester on May 5.
A common goldeneye was seen on Otter Pond in New London on May 1, and one continued to be seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester and was last reported on the 4th.
A red-breasted merganser was seen on Bearcamp Pond Road in Center Sandwich on several days during the past week and was last reported on May 6.
A female king eider continues to be seen, usually from the second pullout just south of Odiorne Point State Park in Rye, and it was last reported on May 6.
An American oystercatcher was seen in Hampton Marsh on May 3, and one was seen in Rye Harbor on the 5th.
A Baird’s sandpiper was seen at the Ambrose Gravel Pit in Sandwich on May 5 and 6.
Two semipalmated sandpipers were seen at Chapman’s Landing in Stratham on May 8, and four were seen in coastal Hampton on the 4th, and a white-rumped sandpiper was seen at Chapman’s Landing in Stratham on May 2.
Up to five red phalaropes and two red-necked phalaropes were seen at Rye Harbor State Park on May 3-5.
A black-legged kittiwake was seen at Lake Tarleton in Piermont on May 5, and one was seen in offshore waters on the 3rd.
A Caspian tern was seen along the coast on May 7, and 16 common terns and a few least terns were reported along the coast during the past week.
Forty common terns and 30 Wilson’s storm-petrels were reported from a fishing boat cruise to Old Scantum on May 3.
Ten northern fulmars and 50 Wilson’s storm-petrels were seen on a fishing boat cruise to Jeffrey’s Ledge on May 3.
A lesser black-backed gull was seen at Rockingham Park in Salem on May 7; at least one laughing gull was seen along the coast during the past week; and a Bonaparte’s gull was seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on May 6.
A glossy ibis was seen in Penacook on May 4; seven were seen in Stratham on the 2nd; and 10 were seen on the coast on the 7th.
A sora was reported from Merrimack on May 6.
A white-eyed vireo was reported from Mink Brook Nature Preserve in Hanover on May 1-3.
A red-headed woodpecker was seen at Spinney Lane at the Durham Reservoir on May 8.
A black vulture was seen in Walpole and one was seen in Langdon, both on May 6, and three were seen in Manchester on May 7.
A black-billed cuckoo was heard at Trudeau Road in Bethlehem on May 5.
An eastern wood-pewee was reported from Newmarket on May 3.
A Swainson’s thrush was reported from the coast on May 3.
A Wilson’s warbler was seen in Rochester on May 3.
A Philadelphia vireo was seen in Ossipee on May 7.
Three bank swallows were seen in Newmarket on May 7.
Four American pipits were seen in Hampton Beach State Park, and two were seen at Lubberland Creek in Newmarket, all on May 7.
A grasshopper sparrow was reported from the Concord Airport on May 7.
A fox sparrow was reported from Randolph on May 6.
A few white-crowned sparrows were seen during the past week.
Spring migration is in full swing, and new arrivals during the past week included: least flycatcher, Eastern kingbird, chimney swift, warbling vireo, red-eyed vireo, yellow-throated vireo, American redstart, chestnut-sided warbler, blue-winged warbler, prairie warbler, Northern parula, Nashville warbler, Cape May warbler, orchard oriole, and scarlet tanager.
A lingering American tree sparrow was seen in Hanover on May 8.
