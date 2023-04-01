This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, March 27.
Seven sandhill cranes were seen from the road at Bodwell Farm in East Kingston on March 26; five were seen flying over Stratham on the 21st; and three were seen from the road in fields in Conway on the 25th.
A greater white-fronted goose was seen with a flock of Canada geese by the Malnati Farm in Walpole on March 25, and one was seen with a flock of Canada geese at #2 International Drive in Portsmouth on March 23.
Five snow geese were seen from Wetherby Road in Charlestown on March 25, and a brant was seen in Rye Harbor on March 21.
A female king eider continues to be seen, usually from the second pullout just south of Odiorne Point State in Rye, and it was last reported on March 24.
A male Eurasian wigeon was seen on Great Bay from Brackett’s Point, via the Osprey Cove trail, in Greenland on March 21.
A male Barrow’s goldeneye was seen at Lake Massabesic in Manchester on March 21, and one was seen on the Androscoggin River in Errol on March 22.
Five ruddy ducks were seen in the southeast part of Great Bay in Greenland on March 22, and one was seen at the Hinsdale Setbacks on the Connecticut River on the 24th.
Three redheads were seen on Great Bay from Brackett’s Point in Greenland on March 22, and one was seen from Wetherby Road in Charlestown on the 24th.
A female canvasback was seen from the Route 121 boat launch on Lake Massabesic in Auburn on March 24.
Three gadwalls were seen at Lake Massabesic in Manchester on March 22.
Two northern shovelers were seen from the road at Bodwell Farm in East Kingston on March 26.
A male “Eurasian” green-winged teal was seen from Airport Road in Swanzey on March 26.
A pied-billed grebe was seen in the Merrimack River in Concord on March 20, and three were seen at World End Pond in Salem on the 22nd. An American coot was seen at World End Pond in Salem on the 25th.
Four red-necked grebes were seen at Lake Massabesic in Manchester, and a horned grebe was seen on the Connecticut River in Lebanon, all on March 24.
Three common murres were seen from a fishing boat located west of the Isles of Shoals on March 25. A few razorbills and black guillemots were seen along the coast during the past week.
An Iceland gull was seen in Exeter on March 26, and a glaucous gull was seen in Seabrook on March 20. A lesser black-backed gull was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on March 20, and two Bonaparte’s gulls were seen at the Lower Meadows in Charlestown on March 26.
Two black vultures were seen flying in Exeter on March 26 and one was seen near the Connecticut River in Walpole and Fall Mountain several times during the past week.
An immature golden eagle was seen in Pittsburg on March 20, and one was seen at Great Meadows in Charlestown on March 24, and again on the 26th and 27th. If you visit the Charlestown area, do not go into the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
A rough-legged hawk was seen at the Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Swanzey on March 23.
Single osprey sightings were reported from scattered locations during the past week, including Portsmouth, Exeter, Milford, and Concord.
A northern shrike was seen at Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Newington on March 26.
A flock of 25 bohemian waxwings was seen in fruit trees along Main Street in Gorham on March 24, and a flock of 15 was reported from Lebanon on the 21st.
Two pine grosbeaks were seen in Millsfield on March 21, and an evening grosbeak was seen in Laconia on March 26.
Two common redpolls were seen in Jefferson on March 26.
Two marsh wrens were seen at the Hinsdale Setbacks on the Connecticut River on March 25.
Six red crossbills were seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on March 22, and three white-winged crossbills were seen in Jefferson on the 23rd.
An orange-crowned warbler continued to be seen visiting a birdfeeder in North Hampton during the past week and was last reported on March 25.
A yellow-rumped warbler was seen in Rochester, and one was seen in Hopkinton, both during the past week. A pine warbler was seen in Candia on March 25.
Four Wilson’s snipe were seen along River Road in Walpole on March 26.
A great egret was seen in coastal Rye on March 25, and an American bittern was seen from Airport Road in Swanzey on the 26th.
Four American pipits were seen along the coast just south of Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on March 20.
An Eastern towhee was seen in Marlborough on March 23.
Several fox sparrows, tree swallows, and Eastern phoebes were reported from scattered locations during the past week.
