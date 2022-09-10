This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Sept. 5.
Three Mississippi kites were seen in Stratham during the past week.
A black vulture was seen in downtown Concord on Aug. 29, and one was seen from Pack Monadnock on Sept. 3.
Five American oystercatchers were seen at the Isles of Shoals on Sept. 3.
A willet was seen in coastal Rye on several days during the past week.
A short-billed dowitcher was seen at Surry Mountain Lake on Sept. 2.
Two common terns were seen at Lake Umbagog National Wildlife Refuge in Errol on Aug. 31.
A female king eider that was first seen from Pulpit Rocks in Rye on May 22 is still being seen along the coast in Rye, and was last reported on Sept. 3.
An adult yellow-crowned night-heron was photographed at the Gunstock Mountain Resort wetlands boardwalk in Gilford and was last reported on Aug. 30.
A juvenile little blue heron was seen in the marsh located west of Route 1A opposite Wallis Sands in Rye on Sept. 2.
A dickcissel was seen at the Concord Community Gardens on Birch Street on Sept. 3.
A lark sparrow was seen at Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Newington on Sept. 3.
A grasshopper sparrow was reported from Arboretum Drive in Newington on Sept. 4, and one was seen at Riverlands Conservation Area in Canterbury on the 1st.
Eight red crossbills were reported from Washington on Sept. 3.
Migrants are on the move and there have been several reports during the past week of alder flycatcher, willow flycatcher, Philadelphia vireo, palm warbler, and bank swallow.
Common nighthawks are migrating south. High counts from the past week were: 1,016 in Sandwich on Aug. 30; 604 in Concord on the 31st; and 275 in Hancock on Sept. 2.
Hawk migration observation has started and observers have already counted nearly 200 raptors from the Pack Monadnock Raptor Migration Observatory. Be sure to visit and help the official counters.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.
