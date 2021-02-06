This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Feb. 1.
During the Corona virus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
A snowy owl was seen near Hampton Harbor on Jan. 30.
A sage thrasher continues to be seen along the trail at the north end of the Hinsdale Setbacks along the Connecticut River, and was last reported on Feb. 1.
A red-headed woodpecker continues to be seen in trees along Jordan Road between #175 and #205 in Keene and was last reported on Jan. 26.
Another red-headed woodpecker continues to be seen in trees along fields on Old Concord Road in Henniker, and was last reported on the 31st.
A yellow-breasted chat has been seen visiting a feeder on Green Street in Exeter and was last reported on Feb. 1.
A black-throated blue warbler has been seen visiting a feeder on West Road in Rye and was last reported on Jan. 30. An ovenbird continues to be seen at a feeder in Portsmouth and was last reported on the 26th.
A Baltimore oriole has been seen visiting a feeder on Linda Lane in Merrimack and was last reported on Jan. 30.
A glaucous gull was seen at Hampton Harbor on Jan. 30.
A common murre was seen from Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Jan. 30.
A male Barrow’s goldeneye was seen at Silver Lake in Belmont on Feb. 1, and a female Barrow’s goldeneye was seen at Seal Rocks in Rye on Jan. 30.
A northern shoveler was seen in Exeter on Jan. 26. A pair of gadwall was seen in Salem on Jan. 28, and three gadwall and a wood duck were seen at Jackson’s Landing in Durham on the 27th.
A pied-billed grebe was seen on Taylor River in Hampton Falls on Jan. 31.
A mixed flock of 15 bohemian waxwings and cedar waxwings was seen on Etna Road in Etna on Jan. 29.
A flock of 32 evening grosbeaks was seen in Jefferson on Feb. 1.
Pine grosbeak sightings during the past week included a flock of 35 in Concord, a flock of 16 in Laconia, a flock of 11 in Meredith, and a few scattered reports of small flocks, typically three to five birds.
White-winged crossbill sightings during the past week included 85 at Pack Monadnock, 25 at Mount Monadnock, 25 at the Hitchiner Town Forest and Burns Hill in Milford, and 13 in Penacook. Red crossbill sightings during the past week included 12 in Swanzey, and 12 in Deering. Smaller numbers of both crossbill species were reported from scattered locations during the past week.
Single hoary redpolls were seen in Salem, Lincoln, and Errol, and there continue to be scattered sightings of common redpolls from around the state.
Forty-seven turkey vultures were seen roosting in Exeter on Jan. 30.
Four Lapland longspurs were seen in fields across from Aldrich General Store in North Haverhill on Feb. 1.
Ten white-crowned sparrows were seen at Great Bay Farm in Greenland on Jan. 31.
Nine horned larks were seen along Airport Road in Swanzey on Jan. 29, and a flock of 30 was seen at the Ocean State parking lot in Walpole on the 28th.
An American pipit was reported from the coast on Jan. 26.
A rusty blackbird was reported from Littleton on Jan. 31.
Late-migrating species reported during the past week included; semipalmated plover, black-bellied plover, American kestrel, merlin. red-shouldered hawk, northern flicker, yellow-bellied sapsucker, eastern towhee, hermit thrush, winter wren, ruby-crowned kinglet, Lincoln’s sparrow, fox sparrow, chipping sparrow, Savannah sparrow, gray catbird, red-winged blackbird, and fish crow.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.