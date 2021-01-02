This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Dec. 28.
During the Corona virus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
A sage thrasher continues to be seen along the trail at the north end of the Hinsdale Setbacks along the Connecticut River, and was last reported on Dec. 27.
A red-headed woodpecker continues to be seen in trees along Jordan Road between #175 and #205 in Keene and was last reported on Dec. 27.
A yellow-breasted chat was seen in Gonic on Dec. 26.
A dickcissel was seen in Somersworth on Dec. 24.
A northern shrike was seen near Short Street in Newington on Dec. 27, and one was seen on the Keene Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 20.
A Barrow’s goldeneye was seen at Sewall’s Falls on the Merrimack River in Concord on Dec. 28.
Two redheads were seen on Great Bay on Dec. 24.
A pair of northern shovelers was seen in East Kingston on Dec. 26.
A razorbill was seen along the coast in Rye on Dec. 27.
A double-crested cormorant was seen on Lake Winnipesauke in Gilford on Dec. 25.
A glaucous gull continues to be seen in Hampton Harbor and a lesser black-backed gull continues to be seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye.
Two Iceland gulls were seen in Durham on Dec. 26.
A flock of eight bohemian waxwings was seen in Errol on Dec. 22.
A flock of 50 evening grosbeaks was reported from Warren on Dec. 27; a flock of 40 was seen in Milan on the 27th; and a flock of 31 was seen in Errol on the 22nd.
Pine grosbeak sightings during the past week included 30 in Concord; 30 in North Sutton; 28 in Errol; 14 in Strafford; 11 in Exeter; 12 in Marlborough; and 15 in Dover.
White-winged crossbill sightings during the past week included 26 in Penacook, 20 in Antrim, and 10 in Hancock. Red crossbill sightings during the past week included 35 in Hancock, 12 in Sharon, 27 in Keene, and 11 in Marlborough.
A flock of 65 common redpolls was seen in Brentwood on Dec. 27.
Two American pipits were seen at Krif Road in Keene on Dec. 27.
A Canada jay was seen in Sandwich on Dec. 24.
Late-migrating species reported during the past week included wood duck, ring-necked duck, great blue heron, American kestrel, merlin, red-shouldered hawk, turkey vulture, northern harrier, yellow-bellied sapsucker, hermit thrush, eastern towhee, Lincoln’s sparrow, Savannah sparrow, fox sparrow, white-crowned sparrow, swamp sparrow, ruby-crowned kinglet, Cape May warbler, yellow-rumped warbler, black-throated blue warbler, gray catbird, rusty blackbird, and fish crow.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.