This is New Hampshire Audubon's Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Aug. 16.A lark sparrow was seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant on Aug. 13 and 14, and a dickcissel was seen here on the 14th. Access on foot only. Park in the main parking lot and walk in.Mississippi kites continue to be seen in Stratham, where they have nested in past years.A Caspian tern was seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant on Aug. 13.Two Caspian terns were seen flying over Hampton Marsh near Route 101 in Hampton on Aug. 14.A common tern was seen at the north end of Lake Umbagog on Aug. 12.Three red-necked grebes were reported from the Androscoggin River near Mollidgewock State Park in Errol on Aug. 13.A ruddy duck continues at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant and was last reported here on Aug. 13. A ruddy duck was seen at the Pickering Ponds in Rochester on the 14th.A ring-necked duck was seen at World End Pond in Salem on Aug. 12.Least bitterns continue to be seen in the Cranberry Pond wetlands located behind the Price Chopper shopping center on Route 12A in West Lebanon and one was last reported on Aug. 16.An immature little blue heron was seen in Hampton Marsh on Aug. 10, 15 and 16. It is unclear if this represents more than one individual.Five yellow-crowned night-herons were seen in Hampton Marsh on Aug. 14. A black-crowned night-heron was seen at Dorrs Pond in Manchester on Aug. 14.Fifteen great blue herons, 11 great egrets, three green herons, and a pied-billed grebe were all seen from Airport Road in Swanzey on Aug. 11.Two great egrets were seen at Lake Sunapee on Aug. 10.A lesser yellowlegs was seen off of Krif Road in Keene on Aug. 11, and one was seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant on Aug. 14.Three black-backed woodpeckers were reported from Pondicherry National Wildlife Refuge in Jefferson on Aug. 15.A red crossbill was reported from New London on Aug. 14, and a white-winged crossbill was seen at the Trudeau Road trails in Bethlehem on the 15th.A Louisiana waterthrush was seen in Rochester on Aug. 12, and a Wilson's warbler was seen in Warren on the 13th.Twenty-five bank swallows were counted at the Charlestown Wastewater Treatment Plant on Aug. 10..This listing can be found in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.