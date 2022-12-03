This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Nov. 28.
A tropical kingbird was found at the N.H. Fish & Game Great Bay Wildlife Management Area (Greenland Access), and Great Bay Farm in Greenland on Nov. 13, and has been seen on nearly every day since then. It was last seen on the 28th. A late-migrating great egret, and a least flycatcher were seen in the same general area several times during the past week.
An immature red-headed woodpecker was photographed visiting a birdfeeder at a private residence at Dover Point in Dover on Nov. 24 and 25.
A probable rufous hummingbird has been seen visiting a birdfeeder at a private residence in Newmarket during the past week and was last reported on Nov. 24.
A greater white-fronted goose was seen with Canada geese at Smith Fields in Greenland on Nov. 25. There was an unconfirmed report of a cackling goose at Pequawket Pond Trail in Conway on Nov. 28.
A male Eurasian wigeon continues to be seen in the southeast section of Great Bay and was last reported on Nov. 24. Viewing is sometimes possible from the shore at the N.H. Fish & Game Great Bay Wildlife Management Area (Greenland Access). Two redheads were seen in the same general area on the 22nd and 23rd.
A male American wigeon continues to be seen at Horseshoe Pond in Concord and was last reported on Nov. 26.
A surf scoter was seen at Newfound Lake in Hebron on Nov. 22.
A flock of 18 sandhill cranes was seen flying over Lyndeborough on Nov. 27; seven were seen along Bay Road in Newmarket on the 27th; and one was seen in Greenland on the 28th. A family of three sandhill cranes was seen in fields at the intersection of Plains Road and Coppermine Road in Monroe on the 23rd.
A rough-legged hawk was seen in Meredith on Nov. 26.
Three black vultures were seen in Newmarket on Nov. 27, and at least three turkey vultures were seen in the Durham and Dover area during the past week.
A glaucous gull was seen in coastal Rye on Nov. 22.
A common murre and about 125 dovekies were seen offshore by birders on a fishing boat during the past week.
A red-throated loon was seen at Lake Sunapee from Sunapee State Beach in Newbury on Nov. 23.
There was an unconfirmed report of a long-billed dowitcher seen in Hampton Marsh on Nov. 25, and a greater yellowlegs was seen in Hampton on the 23rd. A spotted sandpiper was seen in Rye Harbor on Nov. 23.
A dickcissel was seen in Concord on Nov. 26 and 27.
Seven American pipits were seen at Woodmont Orchard in Hollis on Nov. 26; six were seen at Great Meadow in Charlestown on the 26th; two were seen from Drake Road in New Hampton on the 26th; and one was seen in Rye on the 22nd.
An orange-crowned warbler was seen at Berway Farm on North Thetford Road in Lyme on Nov. 22; one was seen along Old Beach Road in Rye on the 22nd; and one was seen at the Hampton Wastewater Treatment Plant on the 27th.
A flock of 80 Bohemian waxwings was seen in Gorham on Nov. 26; a flock of 60 was seen in Twin Mountain on the 24th; and a flock of 28 was seen in Sandwich on the 28th.
Seven pine grosbeaks were seen foraging for seeds at the start of the Pondicherry National Wildlife Refuge access trail off of Hazen Road on Nov. 24.
A flock of 24 evening grosbeaks was seen in Weare on Nov. 23rd; six were seen in Alton on the 23rd; five were seen in Marlborough on the 24th; and two were reported from Rochester on the 23rd.
Six red crossbills were reported from Hancock on Nov. 23; five were reported from Mount Monadnock on the 23rd; two were reported from Pack Monadnock on the 26th; and one was reported from Penacook on the 27th.
Migrants are on the move and there have been several reports during the past week of: Eastern phoebe, marsh wren, blue-headed vireo, yellow-bellied sapsucker, Canada wabler, northern parula, common yellowthroat, palm warbler, yellow-rumped warbler, Baltimore oriole, hermit thrush, gray catbird, fox sparrow, white-crowned sparrow, and chipping sparrow.
Coordinated hawk migration observation is finally ending for this year. Observers have counted 12,368 raptors (mainly broad-winged hawks and sharp-shinned hawks) from the Pack Monadnock Raptor Migration Observatory since August.