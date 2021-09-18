This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Sept. 13.
A red-necked phalarope was photographed at Comerford Reservoir in Monroe on Sept. 6.
Two marbled godwits were seen in Hampton Harbor on Sept. 13.
An American oystercatcher was seen at the Isles of Shoals on Sept. 13.
Two American golden-plovers were seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant on Sept. 12. There is no vehicle access here. Park in the parking lot and walk in.
A buff-breasted sandpiper and a semipalmated plover were reported from Pontook Reservoir in Dummer on Sept. 8.
A Baird’s sandpiper was seen in coastal Hampton and one was seen in coastal Rye, both during the past week, four Western sandpipers were seen in coastal Hampton on Sept. 7 and at least one of those continued to be reported through to the 10th.
A dunlin was seen just south of Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Sept. 8.
A Baird’s sandpiper, and a white-rumped sandpiper were reported from the Rochester Wastewater Treatment Plant during the past week. The treatment plant is gated and the hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays. If you visit, there is no vehicle access – please park at the office and walk in. Do not drive on the dikes and do not block the road. Be out of the plant by 1:45 p.m. so that plant personnel do not have to ask birders to leave. The Trails at Pickering Ponds, located east of the plant, are not gated, and are always open during daylight hours.
Two Caspian terns were seen flying by Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Sept. 11 and two more were seen flying by on the 12th.
A lesser black-backed gull was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Sept. 12.
A yellow-crowned night-heron was seen in the Seabrook Back Dunes on Sept. 10.
An immature little blue heron was seen at the Little River Salt Marsh in North Hampton on Sept. 8.
A great egret was seen in Keene on Sept. 9.
A juvenile and an adult Mississippi kite continue to be seen in Stratham and were last reported on Sept. 10.
A red-headed woodpecker was reported from Diamond Ledge Road in Sandwich on Sept. 11.
A dickcissel was seen at the Concord Community Gardens on Birch Street, and one was seen at Goss Farm in Rye, both on Sept. 12.
A white-winged crossbill was seen at Pack Monadnock on Sept. 7.
There was an unconfirmed report of a female golden-winged warbler at the Grey Rocks Conservation Area in Hebron on Sept. 10.
There was an unconfirmed report of a Cerulean warbler seen along Wolfeboro Road in Hanover on Sept. 13.
Six bank swallows were seen along the coast in Rye on Sept. 12.
Several late-migrating great crested flycatchers and eastern kingbirds were reported during the past week.
Common nighthawks have been seen migrating on non-rainy warm evenings during the past week, with a high count of 523 in Concord on Sept. 7.
Hawk migration is under way and observers have already counted over 800 raptors from the Pack Monadnock Raptor Migration Observatory. Be sure to visit and help the official counters.
