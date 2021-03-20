This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, March 15.
During the Corona virus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
A golden eagle was seen at Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey on March 11, and one was seen at Pitcher Mountain in Stoddard on the 12th.
Two short-eared owls, possibly a pair, were first seen hunting over fields and marshes from Airport Road in Swanzey on Feb. 21. They have been seen several times since then and a third short-eared owl joined them on March 6. Two were last reported on March 10. Two northern harriers were seen in the same area on the 11th. Another short-eared owl was seen in coastal Rye on March 13.
A snowy owl was seen at Hampton Beach State Park on March 11.
A black vulture was reported from Dover on March 15. A flock of 17 turkey vultures was seen in Plymouth on the 12th, and a flock of 18 was seen in Keene on the 10th.
A red-headed woodpecker continues to be seen in trees along Jordan Road in Keene, and was last reported on March 10.
A northern shrike was seen in Newington on March 14; one was seen in Cornish on the 12th; and one was seen in Sandwich on the 10th.
A thick-billed murre was seen off the coast in Rye on March 10.
A greater white-fronted goose was seen at the boat launch on the Connecticut River in Westmoreland on March 14.
A snow goose was reported from Hinsdale on March 13, and one was seen in coastal Rye on the 13th and 14th.
A Barrow’s goldeneye was seen at Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester on March 13, and one was seen along the coast in Rye on the 13th.
A Eurasian wigeon was reported from the south end of Great Bay on March 7 and 9. A canvasback was seen on March 9, and three redheads were seen on the 11th, also at the south end of Great Bay.
A lesser scaup and a pair of northern pintails were seen on the Merrimack River in Concord on March 12, and 718 ring-necked ducks were counted on Powwow Pond in Kingston on March 14.
A red-throated loon and a white-winged scoter were seen near Hilton Park in Dover during the past week.
Single pied-billed grebes were reported from Salem, Brentwood, and Kingston during the past week.
A piping plover was seen at Hampton Beach State Park on March 13.
A flock of over 35 Bohemian waxwings was seen in New London on March 13, and a flock of 25 was seen in North Conway on the 10th.
Nine pine grosbeaks and 30 evening grosbeaks were seen at a private residence in Jefferson on March 13.
Recent white-winged crossbills sightings included 25 in Swanzey on March 11; 13 in Penacook on the 11th; and 10 at Mount Monadnock on the 9th.
Recent red crossbill sightings included 15 in Portsmouth on March 10; 14 in Rye on the 13th; 20 in Auburn on the 13th; 11 in Lempster on the 8th; and 14 in Keene on the 8th. Small numbers of both crossbill species continue to be reported from scattered locations.
A hoary redpoll was seen in Marlborough on March 12.
Two American pipits were seen along the Connecticut River in Hinsdale on March 12, and one was seen in Rye on the 14th.
A pine warbler was reported from Hollis on March 9.
Eastern phoebe sightings reported during the past week included one in Candia; one in Exeter; one in Newington; one in Hollis; one in Kingston; and one in Seabrook.
Several returning American woodcock and killdeer were reported during the past week. A Wilson’s snipe was seen in Portsmouth on March 9.
Over-wintering species reported during the past week included; green-winged teal, blacked-bellied plover, semipalmated plover, American kestrel, merlin, red-shouldered hawk, northern flicker, yellow-bellied sapsucker, hermit thrush, gray catbird, winter wren, eastern towhee, chipping sparrow, white-crowned sparrow, fox sparrow, swamp sparrow, Savannah sparrow, and fish crow.
