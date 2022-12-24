This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Dec. 19.
A Western tanager was seen in thickets near 47 Ocean Road in Greenland on Dec. 17-19.
An ash-throated flycatcher was found at Moore Fields on Route 155A in Durham on Dec. 11, and it was last reported on the 14th.
A varied thrush was seen in Pittsburg on Dec. 19.
A female Rufous hummingbird has been seen visiting a birdfeeder at a private residence in Newmarket since November and was last reported on Dec. 17.
A red-headed woodpecker was seen in Dover on Dec. 18.
A snowy owl was seen in Seabrook Marsh on Dec. 17.
A greater white-fronted goose was seen with a flock of Canada geese on a lawn adjacent to a Wendy’s Restaurant at 1465 Woodbury Avenue in Portsmouth on Dec. 16-18.
A flock of 12 snow geese was seen flying west over Manchester on Dec. 19.
A cackling goose and five long-tailed ducks were seen at Little Bay in Durham on Dec. 18.
A Glaucous gull and four Iceland gulls were seen at the Rochester Wastewater Treatment Plant on Dec. 18. Also, a barn swallow continues to be seen here and was last reported on the 19th.
An Iceland gull was seen on the Connecticut River in Pittsburg on Dec. 14; a lesser black-backed gull was seen at Hampton Beach State Park on the 16th; and six black-legged kitiwakes were seen in Rye Harbor on the 16th.
A male Eurasian wigeon was seen on Great Bay from the Great Bay Wildlife Management Area-Greenland Access site on Dec. 18, and a male American wigeon was seen on the Merrimack River from Terrill Park in Concord on the 18th.
A male Barrow’s goldeneye, and a hybrid of a common goldeneye and a Barrow’s goldeneye, were both seen from Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester on Dec. 18. A hybrid of a common goldeneye and a Barrow’s goldeneye was also seen at Great Bay from the Greenland section on Dec. 17.
A Northern shoveler was seen at Jackson’s Landing on the Oyster River in Durham on Dec. 15 and 17.
A pair of blue-winged teal was seen at Wheelwright Creek in Exeter on Dec. 17, and a gadwall was seen at Upper Peverly Pond in Great Bay National Refuge in Newington on Dec. 17.
A rough-legged hawk was seen from Dead Diamond Road in Errol on Dec. 15.
Three black vultures and 20 turkey vultures were seen perched and soaring in Exeter on Dec. 18 and 19. A turkey vulture was seen soaring overhead in Durham on the 18th.
A Northern shrike was seen at Rivervail Farm in Errol on Dec. 15.
A flock of 15 common redpolls was seen in Errol on Dec. 15.
Six Bohemian waxwings were seen in Northfield on Dec. 17.
A flock of eight pine grosbeaks was seen in Warren on Dec. 15, and a flock of 12 was seen along Route 25C at the Piermont/Warren town line on the 13th.
Two evening grosbeaks and Two purple finches were reported from Marlborough on Dec. 18.
A white-winged crossbill was reported from Errol on Dec. 15.
Two red crossbills were reported from Penacook on Dec. 15; one was reported from Concord on the 18th; two were reported from Surry on the 18th; two were reported from Westmoreland on the 18th; two were reported from Keene on the 18th; and one was reported from Hancock the 15th.
An American pipit was seen at Spofford Lake in Chesterfield on Dec. 18.
A common yellowthroat was reported from the Lamprey River Preserve in Durham on Dec. 18. A palm warbler was seen in Lee on the 18th. A pine warbler was seen along Highland Avenue in Salem on the 13th, and one was seen at Stuart Farm in Stratham on the 17th. A yellow-rumped warbler was seen at Morrill’s Farm in Penacook on the 18th.
A ruby-crowned kinglet was seen in Pittsburg on Dec. 14, and one was seen in Durham on the 18th.
A great egret was seen in Seabrook Marsh on Dec. 17.
A yellow-bellied sapsucker was seen in Walpole; one was seen in Westmoreland; and one was seen in Keene, all during the past week.
Single hermit thrushes were reported from Bethlehem, Peterborough, Keene, North Swanzey, Pembroke, Pittsfield, and Manchester, all during the past week.
A gray catbird was seen in Penacook on Dec. 18.
Three fish crows were reported from Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Dec. 16.
An Eastern towhee was seen at Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Newington on Dec. 17. A chipping sparrow was seen in Errol on Dec. 15.
Two rusty blackbirds were seen on West Locke Road in Concord on Dec. 18 and four were seen near 51 Ocean Road in Greenland on the 19th.
A Carolina wren was reported from unusually far north, in Gorham, on Dec. 15.
An American kestrel was seen at Otter Brook Lake in Keene on Dec. 18, and a Merlin was seen at Dorrs Pond in Manchester on the 16th.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.