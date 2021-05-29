This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, May 24.
Two Mississippi kites were seen in Durham and two were seen in Newmarket, all during the past week.
A sandhill crane was seen at Sherman’s Farm in Conway on May 18, and a family of three sandhill cranes was seen in Monroe on the 22nd.
A red-headed woodpecker was seen along the Spicket River at Hawkin’s Farm in Salem on May 18, and a pair is nesting in Bear Brook State Park and was last reported on the 22nd.
An Acadian flycatcher continued to be reported from Gile Road Marsh in Lee during the past week, and was last reported on May 22.
A Wilson’s phalarope was seen in wetlands along Airport Road in Swanzey on May 24.
Two American oystercatchers were seen at the Isles of Shoals on May 20.
An adult little blue heron was seen at Peverly Meadow in Canterbury on May 24, and a green heron was seen at Airport Marsh in Whitefield on May 17.
A yellow-crowned night-heron was seen along the Peanut Trail in Newton on May 19.
A common gallinule was reported from Cranberry Ponds in West Lebanon on May 24.
A least bittern was reported from Great Meadow in Beaver Brook in Hollis on May 22, and one was heard at World End Pond in Salem on the 18th.
Two soras were heard at the Cranberry Ponds in West Lebanon on May 18, and one was reported from Geremonty Marsh in Salem on the 23rd.
Ten short-billed dowitchers and 15 least sandpipers were seen at Copps Pond Wildlife Management Area in Tuftonboro on May 22.
A ruddy duck was seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant on May 23. Foot traffic only – leave vehicle in parking lot and walk in.
An Arctic tern was seen along the coast on May 21.
A glaucous gull continues at Hampton Harbor and was last reported on May 19.
A golden-winged warbler was reported from Pickering Ponds in Rochester on May 21.
A Lawrence’s warbler was seen again at Moody Park in Claremont on May 17. This is a hybrid of a blue-winged warbler and a golden-winged warbler.
A Cerulean warbler was reported from Palmer-Bartell Preserve in Brookline on May 22.
Two grasshopper sparrows were reported from Woodmont Orchard in Hollis on May 21; four were reported from the Concord Airport on the 21st; two were reported from Pease International Tradeport on the 23rd; and two were reported from the Hinsdale Raceway on the 20th.
A purple martin was seen in Meredith on May 22.
Many common nighthawks were seen migrating north during the past week, and at least one was “booming” on territory in Concord.
There was a report of 22 red crossbills at Pine Hill Cemetery in Manchester on May 16.
Seven American pipits were seen in Orford on May 21.
There was an unconfirmed report of a rough-legged hawk at Mount Monadnock on May 19.
New arrivals reported during the past week included: mourning warbler, Philadelphia vireo, and yellow-billed cuckoo.
