This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, July 31.
A red-necked phalarope was seen at the Rochester Wastewater Treatment on July 26 and 27, but has not been reported again. A ruddy duck has been present here for the past month. The treatment plant is gated and the hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays. If you visit, please park in a designated spot at the main building and be out of the plant by 1:45 p.m. so that plant personnel do not have to ask birders to leave. Do not drive on the dikes and do not block the road. The Trails at Pickering Ponds, located east of the plant, are not gated, and are always open during daylight hours.
Two American oystercatchers continued to be seen at the Isles of Shoals during the past week.
Two stilt sandpipers and a pectoral sandpiper were seen in Hampton Salt Marsh on July 30.
A female king eider continues to be seen in coastal Rye, often from the second pullout just south of Odiorne Point State Park. It was last reported on July 30.
Two Bonaparte’s gulls were photographed in Grafton Pond on July 28.
An adult little blue heron was seen in Parson’s Creek and again in salt marshes south of Odiorne Point State Park, in Rye on July 30. Another adult little blue heron was seen in Hampton Marsh on July 28 and 30.
There was an unconfirmed report of a least bittern from Giles Road in East Kingston on July 28, and two were reported from World End Pond in Salem on July 24.
A juvenile black-crowned night-heron was reported from the Baker River in Plymouth on July 28.
An American coot was seen in Meadow Pond in Hampton on July 28.
There was an unconfirmed report of a white-winged dove at a private residence in East Kingston on July 29.
A sandhill crane was seen in fields at Bedell Bridge State Park in Haverhill on July 29 and 30.
Four red crossbills were reported from Sandwich; five were reported from New Durham; six were reported from Albany; and smaller numbers were reported from scattered locations, all during the past week. Two white-winged crossbills were reported from the White Mountains on July 30.
A grasshopper sparrow was first seen at Moore Fields on Route 155A in Durham on July 29 and was last reported from there on the 31st.
A flock of 25 fish crows was seen and heard near the Yankee Smokehouse in West Ossipee on July 26.