This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, July 31.

A red-necked phalarope was seen at the Rochester Wastewater Treatment on July 26 and 27, but has not been reported again. A ruddy duck has been present here for the past month. The treatment plant is gated and the hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays. If you visit, please park in a designated spot at the main building and be out of the plant by 1:45 p.m. so that plant personnel do not have to ask birders to leave. Do not drive on the dikes and do not block the road. The Trails at Pickering Ponds, located east of the plant, are not gated, and are always open during daylight hours.