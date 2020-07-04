This is New Hampshire Audubon's Rare Bird Alert for Monday, June 29th, 2020.
During the Corona virus outbreak NH Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding
safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state
and federal authorities.
5 AMERICAN OYSTERCATCHERS were seen on Lunging Island, one of the Isles
Shoals, on June 25th, and there was an unconfirmed sighting of a BLACK
SKIMMER from coastal Rye on the 28th.
Up to 3 LEAST BITTERNS continue to be seen at the Cranberry Ponds located
behind the Price Chopper in West Lebanon and were last reported on June
28th. 2 LEAST BITTERNS were reported from World End Pond in Salem on the
26th.
A BLACK-CROWNED NIGHT-HERON was reported from Back Bay in Wolfeboro on June
28th.
MISSISSIPPI KITES continued to be reported from Madbury Road in Durham and
from various locations in Newmarket, Stratham, and Greenland, all during the
past week. They have been successfully nesting in several of these towns for
a number of years.
A few pairs of PIPING PLOVERS and LEAST TERNS are nesting at Hampton Beach
State Park. Please tread carefully and respect these nesting and foraging
birds. Young PIPING PLOVERS leave the nest right after hatching, are tiny
and difficult to see, and can be easily injured or killed by an errant
footstep, beach ball, or Frisbee.
A WHITE-RUMPED SANDPIPER was seen in Rochester on June 25th, 2 COMMON SNIPE
were seen in Pittsburg on the 24th, and a SOLITARY SANDPIPER was seen in
Brookline on the 29th.
A nesting pair of RED-HEADED WOODPECKERS continues to be seen at Bear Brook
State Park and was last reported on June 28th. At least 1 chick was present
on the 28th.
A RED-BELLIED WOODPECKER was seen at Lake Francis State Park in Pittsburg on
June 24th. This is far north for this species.
11 RED CROSSBILLS were reported from Pillsbury State Park, 7 were reported
from Pack Monadnock, and a few smaller numbers were reported from Antrim,
Greenfield, Pittsfield, Hancock, Penacook, Freedom, Effingham, Brookline,
and Allenstown, all during the past week.
4 HORNED LARKS were seen at Pease International Tradeport on June 23rd.
2 FOX SPARROWS were reported from the Webster-Jackson Trail in Crawford
Notch in the White Mountains on June 25th, and 1 was seen in Dixville on the
28th.
6 RUSTY BLACKBIRDS were seen in Orford on June 25th.
61 PURPLE MARTINS were seen from Cross Beach Road in Seabrook on June 23rd.
