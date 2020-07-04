This is New Hampshire Audubon's Rare Bird Alert for Monday, June 29th, 2020.

During the Corona virus outbreak NH Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding

safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state

and federal authorities.

5 AMERICAN OYSTERCATCHERS were seen on Lunging Island, one of the Isles

Shoals, on June 25th, and there was an unconfirmed sighting of a BLACK

SKIMMER from coastal Rye on the 28th.

Up to 3 LEAST BITTERNS continue to be seen at the Cranberry Ponds located

behind the Price Chopper in West Lebanon and were last reported on June

28th. 2 LEAST BITTERNS were reported from World End Pond in Salem on the

26th.

A BLACK-CROWNED NIGHT-HERON was reported from Back Bay in Wolfeboro on June

28th.

MISSISSIPPI KITES continued to be reported from Madbury Road in Durham and

from various locations in Newmarket, Stratham, and Greenland, all during the

past week. They have been successfully nesting in several of these towns for

a number of years.

A few pairs of PIPING PLOVERS and LEAST TERNS are nesting at Hampton Beach

State Park. Please tread carefully and respect these nesting and foraging

birds. Young PIPING PLOVERS leave the nest right after hatching, are tiny

and difficult to see, and can be easily injured or killed by an errant

footstep, beach ball, or Frisbee.

A WHITE-RUMPED SANDPIPER was seen in Rochester on June 25th, 2 COMMON SNIPE

were seen in Pittsburg on the 24th, and a SOLITARY SANDPIPER was seen in

Brookline on the 29th.

A nesting pair of RED-HEADED WOODPECKERS continues to be seen at Bear Brook

State Park and was last reported on June 28th. At least 1 chick was present

on the 28th.

A RED-BELLIED WOODPECKER was seen at Lake Francis State Park in Pittsburg on

June 24th. This is far north for this species.

11 RED CROSSBILLS were reported from Pillsbury State Park, 7 were reported

from Pack Monadnock, and a few smaller numbers were reported from Antrim,

Greenfield, Pittsfield, Hancock, Penacook, Freedom, Effingham, Brookline,

and Allenstown, all during the past week.

4 HORNED LARKS were seen at Pease International Tradeport on June 23rd.

2 FOX SPARROWS were reported from the Webster-Jackson Trail in Crawford

Notch in the White Mountains on June 25th, and 1 was seen in Dixville on the

28th.

6 RUSTY BLACKBIRDS were seen in Orford on June 25th.

61 PURPLE MARTINS were seen from Cross Beach Road in Seabrook on June 23rd.

