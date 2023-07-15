Rare Bird Alert Jul 15, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, July 10.A juvenile golden eagle was reported flying over Mountain View Cemetery in Claremont on July 5.A sandhill crane was seen along Plains Road in Monroe on July 9.A black vulture was seen in Westmoreland on July 8.A lesser black-backed gull was seen at Hampton Beach State Park on July 10.A female king eider continues to be seen in coastal Rye, often from the second pullout just south of Odiorne Point State Park. It was last reported on July 8.A red-throated loon was seen off North Hampton Beach State Park on July 4.Three American oystercatchers continued to be seen at the Isles of Shoals during the past week.Some shorebirds have already begun fall-season migration as evidenced by a report of 60 short-billed dowitchers and 40 least sandpipers seen flying over Pickering Ponds in Rochester on July 10.A whimbrel was seen at the Rochester Wastewater Treated Plant on July 10 but has not been relocated.A greater yellowlegs was reported from Adams Point in Durham on July 4, and one was reported from Hillsborough on the 8th.A few fox sparrows were seen in the White Mountains and Great North Woods during the past week..This listing can be seen in its entirety at nhaudubon.org. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesDear Abby: Mother-in-law is a menace to life couple has builtBoy Scout killed in NH boating accident identified as Mass. middle school studentScout dies on Manning Lake in GilmantonShakers to buy back Enfield property from Catholic orderDear Abby: Wife eager to enjoy hobby with longtime friendsCity Matters columnist: Farewell Manchester, it's been a great runWhen Goodwill turns to goldBrady Sullivan wants name stamped on 20-story buildingManchester man charged in alleged road rage shooting Sunday nightBody found in Highland Lake identified as Hooksett woman, state police say Images Videos CollectionsManchester mural comes to lifeNH State Am medal playJournalist Dean Shalhoup honoredMerrimack Fourth of July Parade2023 Memorial graduationOld-time baseball in Portsmouth2023 Central graduationFather's Day Flop in PortsmouthTrump at Lilac LuncheonJuneteenth in Portsmouth Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT