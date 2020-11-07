This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Nov. 2.
During the Corona virus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
A Townsend’s solitaire was reported from Nottingham on Oct. 28.
A red-headed woodpecker was reported from Mount Monadnock on Oct. 31, and one was seen in Hampton on Nov. 1.
A Northern shrike was seen at Elm Brook Park in West Hopkinton on Oct. 28.
Two golden eagles were seen migrating by Pack Monadnock on Oct. 27.
A short-eared owl was seen in Surry on Oct. 29.
A cattle egret was seen at Moore Fields in Durham on Nov. 2.
Two sandhill cranes were seen in fields adjacent West Portsmouth Street in Concord on Nov. 2.
A dickcissel was seen in Rochester, one was seen in Swanzey, and one was seen in Hampton, all during the past week.
A clay-colored sparrow was seen in Greenland, and one was seen at Goss Farm in Rye, both on Nov. 1.
A grasshopper sparrow was seen at Bicentennial Park in Hampton on Oct. 31, and one was seen at the Concord Community Gardens on Birch Street in Concord on Oct. 29.
A Lapland longspur was seen at Hampton Beach State Park on Oct. 28, and one was seen at Moore Fields in Durham on the 30th. Seventy-two snow buntings were seen at Hampton Beach State Park on Oct. 31; 30 were seen at Rye Harbor State Park on Nov. 2; 30 were seen in Alton on Nov. 2; and 12 were seen in Canaan on Nov. 2.
Two orange-crowned warblers were seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye, and one was seen at Pickering Pond in Rochester, all on Oct. 31.
Twenty Bohemian waxwings were seen in Holderness, a flock of 40 was seen in Wolfeboro, and eight were seen in Center Sandwich, all on Oct. 30.
Ten evening grosbeaks were seen in Sandwich on Oct. 28; 12 were seen in Exeter on the 29th; six were seen in Keene on the 30th; four were seen in Deerfield on Nov. 2; and two were seen in Wolfeboro on the 30th.
A pine grosbeak was seen at Pack Monadnock on Oct. 27, and one was reported from Pittsfield on Nov. 1.
Numerous common redpolls, pine siskins, American pipits, and horned larks were reported from scattered locations during the past week.
Fifteen white-winged crossbills were reported from Pack Monadnock on Oct. 30. Many red crossbills continue to be reported from appropriate habitat.
A boreal chickadee was reported from Pack Monadnock on Oct. 29.
A common black-headed gull was seen along the coast in Rye on Oct. 31.
A lesser black-backed gull continues to be seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye.
A Bonaparte’s gull was seen in Warren on Oct. 30.
Two Hudsonian godwits continued to be seen in Hampton Harbor and were last reported on Oct. 29. A dunlin was seen at the Sugar River in Newport, and a pectoral sandpiper was seen at Turtle in Concord, both on Nov. 1. Purple sandpipers have been reported from the coast during the past week.
Nine American wigeons were seen at Turtle Pond in Concord on Oct. 28.
Two greater scaup, five white-winged scoters, and one surf scoter were seen at Webster Lake in Franklin on Oct. 28.
On Oct. 30, a weather event brought down many migrating waterfowl on to water bodies. Highlights include:
• Six long-tailed ducks, two red-breasted mergansers, and a white-wiinged scoter were seen on Lake Sunapee.
• 18 black scoters were seen at Pleasant Lake in New London.
• 19 long-tailed ducks and two white-winged scoters were seen at Turtle Pond in Concord.
• 90 black scoters were seen on Streeter Pond in Sugar Hill.
• 90 black scoters, 34 long-tailed ducks, and six greater scaup were seen at the Comerford Reservoir in Monroe.
• 110 black scoters, 25 white-winged scoters, and a Bonaparte’s gull were seen at Lakes Katherine and Tarleton in Piermont.
• 31 long-tailed ducks were seen at the Upper and Lower Baker Ponds in Orford and Wentworth.
• 90 American black ducks and 84 buffleheads were seen on Newfound Lake.
• 30 black scoters were seen at the Connecticut River in Hanover, 40 were seen at Post Pond in Lyme, and one was seen on the Androscoggin River in Berlin.
• 172 black scoters, a white-winged scoter, and two horned grebes were seen on Cherry Pond in Jefferson.
• 57 black scoters, eight white-winged scoters, two surf scoters, nine long-tailed ducks, and seven scaups were seen on Little Squam Lake.
• Four gadwalls, nine American wigeons, 74 green-winged teal, 16 common eiders, nine white-winged scoters, nine black scoters, four long-tailed ducks, and a red-necked grebe were seen at Spofford Lake in Chesterfield.
• Three ruddy ducks were seen at Martin Meadow Pond in Lancaster.
• Two common eider, a red-throated loon, two horned grebes, and several long-tailed ducks were seen in the Connecticut River in the Hanover and Lebanon areas.
Late-migrating birds reported during the past week included an ovenbird, a few Tennessee warblers, a few blackpoll warblers, a ruby-throated hummingbird, a gray catbird, a few blue-headed vireos, a few Swainson’s thrushes, and several white-rumped sandpipers.Southbound raptor migration for the fall-season is taking place and observers have already counted thousands from various locations throughout the state. Raptor totals to-date for Pack Monadnock are over 10,000. If you want to join the hawk-watchers on Pack Monadnock, check with Miller State Park for visitation requirements.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.