This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Sept. 12.
Three Mississippi kites were seen in Stratham during the past week.
A black vulture was seen in Walpole on Sept. 10.
Two lesser black-back gulls were seen at the Rochester Wastewater Treatment Plant on Sept. 7, and a white-rumped sandpiper was seen there on the 6th. The treatment plant is gated and the hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays. If you visit, there is no vehicle access – please park at the office and walk in. Do not drive on the dikes and do not block the road. Be out of the plant by 1:45 p.m. so that plant personnel do not have to ask birders to leave. The Trails at Pickering Ponds, located east of the plant, are not gated, and are always open during daylight hours.
An Atlantic puffin was seen in offshore waters on Sept. 9.
Three American oystercatchers were seen at the Isles of Shoals on Sept. 11.
Two Hudsonian godwits were seen in Hampton Harbor on Sept. 7.
A buff-breasted sandpiper was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Sept. 7.
A buff-breasted sandpiper was seen at the Howe Reservoir in Dublin on Sept. 7, and three white-rumped sandpipers were seen there on the 6th.
A Baird’s sandpiper was seen on Lake Winnisquam at the Mouth of Winnipesauke River in Laconia on Sept. 5.
Two western sandpipers were seen in coastal Hampton on Sept. 8.
Two willets were seen along the coast during the past week.
A pectoral sandpiper was seen at Jenness Beach in Rye on Sept. 7.
A female king eider that was first seen from Pulpit Rocks in Rye on May 22 is still being seen along the coast in Rye, and was last reported on Sept. 12.
A juvenile little blue heron was seen in the marsh south of Odiorne Point State Park and west of Route 1A in Rye on Sept. 12.
A Kentucky warbler was seen on Star Island, one of the Isles of Shoals, on Sept. 11.
A yellow-breasted chat was seen at Goss Farm in Rye on Sept. 12.
There was an unconfirmed report of an orange-crowned warbler at Bow Lake on Sept. 12.
A dickcissel was reported in Conway and one was reported in Albany, both on Sept. 9.
A lark sparrow was seen along Brackett Road in Wolfeboro on Sept. 8.
A clay-colored sparrow was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Sept. 11.
A grasshopper sparrow was seen at Woodmont Orchard in Hollis on Sept. 9.
A white-winged crossbill was seen on Pack Monadnock on Sept. 11.
A great cormorant was seen along the 13-mile woods section of the Androscoggin River in Errol on Sept. 11.
Migrants are on the move and there have been several reports during the past week of great crested flycatcher, eastern kingbbird, purple martin, bank swallow, chimney swift, and veery.
Formal common nighthawk migration observations have finished for the season. Over 5,000 were tallied in Concord, and over 5,000 were tallied in Hancock.
Hawk migration observation has started and observers have already counted over 500 raptors from the Pack Monadnock Raptor Migration Observatory.
