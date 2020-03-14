This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, March 9.
A painted bunting (either a young male, or a female, by plumage) was discovered visiting a bird feeder at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center on Bald Hill Road in Albany on Feb. 6. It has been seen on nearly every day since then and was last reported on March 8.
A Western tanager continues to be seen visiting a bird feeder at a private residence in Plaistow, and was last reported on March 5.
An immature red-headed woodpecker was discovered along North River Road near Burley Farm in Epping on Oct. 5, and was last reported on March 5. To look for the bird, locate the SELT trailhead north of Burley Farm on North River Road and walk the trail east to a mixed-age forest overlooking a large wetland. Listen for a dry-rattle. Another immature red-headed woodpecker continues to be seen along Wednesday Hill Road in Durham and was last reported on March 6.
Two black vultures were seen in Winchester on March 3, and a black vulture was seen in Exeter on the 8th.
A rough-legged hawk was seen at the Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Swanzey on March 8.
A Northern shrike was seen in Sandwich, one was seen in Moultonborough, and one was seen in Orford, all on March 9.
A drake Barrow’s goldeneye was seen at the dam on the Androscoggin River in Errol on March 3 and 4.
Eight redheads were seen at the Hinsdale Setbacks on the Connecticut River on March 8. A redhead and more than 60 lesser scaup continue to be seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant and were last reported on March 7. The Plant is only open to birders on weekends, and if you visit, park in the main parking lot and walk in – do not drive on the Plant Roads.
There were a few killdeer and American woodcocks reported from scattered locations during the past week.
Two white-winged crossbills were reported from Errol on March 9.
Twenty red crossbills were reported from Errol, three were reported from Sandwich, and one was reported from Pitcher Mountain in Stoddard, all on March 9.
Other species of seasonal note that were reported during the past week included: American kestrel, Merlin, Northern harrier, red-shouldered hawk, turkey vulture, gray catbird, ruby-crowned kinglet, winter wren, yellow-rumped warbler, eastern towhee, fox sparrow, and Northern flicker.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.