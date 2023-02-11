This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Feb. 6.
A western tanager was found foraging on fruiting trees, shrubs, and vines along Ocean Road, west of Route 33, in Greenland on Dec. 17 and has continued to be seen there. It was last reported on Feb. 5. Park at McDonald’s and walk on the road. Please respect privacy.
A northern shrike was seen along Airport Road in Swanzey on Feb. 3.
A snowy owl was seen at Hampton Beach State Park and in the Hampton Harbor area on Feb. 5.
A short-eared owl was reported from Pease International Trade Port in Portsmouth on Feb. 4, and one was reported from Seabrook Marsh on Jan. 30.
A northern goshawk was photographed at a private residence in North Sutton on Feb. 4, and one was seen at the Hinsdale Setbacks on Feb. 1.
Single red-shouldered hawks were reported from Orford, Moultonborough Neck, New Boston, Peterborough, and Rochester during the past week.
Two peregrine falcons were seen along the Merrimack River in Bedford on Feb. 4, and one was seen in New Castle on the 5th.
Four Iceland gulls were seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on Jan. 31.
A few razorbills and black guillemots were seen along the coast during the past week.
A greater white-fronted goose continued being seen with a flock of Canada geese and was last reported from #2 International Drive in Newington on Feb. 2.
A male Eurasian wigeon was seen on Great Bay from the Portsmouth Country Club in Greenland on Jan. 30.
A male Barrow’s goldeneye was seen from Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester on Feb. 6.
Three wood ducks and an American wigeon were seen at Horseshoe Pond in Merrimack on Feb. 1, and a wood duck was seen from Mechanic Street in Gorham on Jan. 30.
A male northern pintail was seen from the path running between Sawmill Road and the Merrimack River in Nashua on Feb. 2. A male northern pintail and a male green-winged teal were seen at the Suncook River Reservoir in Allenstown on Feb. 6.
A ring-necked duck was seen in Center Harbor on Jan. 31, and a flock of 22 was seen at Powwow Pond in Kingston on Feb. 1.
A flock of 30 bohemian waxwings was seen at Red Gate Lane in Meredith on Feb. 3; three were seen in Epsom on the 5th; and one was seen in Colebrook on the 2nd.
A flock of 15 common redpolls was seen in Waterville Valley on Feb. 2.
A flock of five white-winged crossbills was seen in Chatham on Feb. 3, and a flock of four was seen in Waterville Valley on Jan. 31. A red crossbill was reported from Bedford on Feb. 2.
A flock of 18 pine grosbeaks was seen on Intervale Cross Road in North Conway on Feb. 3; a flock of five was seen in Littleton on the 5th; and one was seen in Jefferson on the 2nd.
A flock of 33 evening grosbeaks was seen in Gorham on Feb. 2, and a flock of four was seen in Warren on the 5th.
Two Lapland longspurs, continue to be seen with a flock of horned larks and snow buntings at Hampton Beach State Park and were last reported on Feb. 1.
Two Lapland longspurs continue to be seen with a flock of horned larks and snow buntings at Pinnacle Lane in Walpole and were last reported on Feb. 2.
A flock of 20 snow buntings was seen on Antrim Road in Hancock on Feb. 5.
A fox sparrow continues to be seen in Pittsfield and was last reported on Feb. 4, and one was seen in Hollis on the 4th.
A chipping sparrow was seen in Penacook, and a Savannah sparrow was seen at Hampton Beach State Park, both during the past week.
Single pine warblers continue to be seen in Lyme and Hancock, and both were last reported on Feb. 5.
A ruby-crowned kinglet was seen at Horseshoe Pond in Merrimack on Feb. 1.
A gray catbird was seen in Hollis on Feb. 5.
A winter wren and a hermit thrush were reported from Pickering Ponds in Rochester on Feb. 1. A hermit thrush continues to be seen regularly at a private residence in Antrim and was last reported on Feb. 3.
Single yellow-bellied sapsuckers were reported from Chatham, Rumney, Rochester, Raymond, East Kingston, and Hinsdale during the past week. A red-bellied woodpecker was seen in Gorham on Jan. 30. Two Northern flickers were seen in Hollis; one was seen in Greenland; and one was seen in East Kingston, all on Feb. 5.
Two fish crows were reported from Exeter on Feb. 6..
