This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Aug. 8.
An American white pelican was photographed at First Connecticut Lake in Pittsburg on July 31.
A little gull was seen at the coast from Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Aug. 2.
A female King Eider that was first seen from Pulpit Rocks in Rye on May 22 is still being seen along the coast in Rye, and was last reported on Aug. 7.
Two American oystercatchers, and three Arctic terns continued to be seen at the Isles of Shoals during the past week, and a great shearwater was seen there on the 7th.
A few least terns and piping plovers are nesting at Hampton Beach State Park, and Seabrook Town Beach. If you visit, please give these birds room to forage and raise their families.
Two stilt sandpipers and a whimbrel were seen in Hampton Marsh on Aug. 2.
A little blue heron was seen at the Hampton Salt Marsh Conservation Area on Aug. 2 and 6.
Two yellow-crowned night-herons were seen at North Mill Pond in Portsmouth on Aug. 5, and one was seen along Island Path in Hampton on the 3rd.
A Mississippi kite nest was discovered in Stratham with two adults and one chick. Another adult was seen nearby, all on Aug. 6.
A Northern harrier was seen at the Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Swanzey on Aug. 3.
Ten turkey vultures were seen roosting together in Milan (north) during the past week.
Two grasshopper sparrows were seen at the Concord Airport on Aug. 5, and one was seen along Arboretum Drive opposite the Pease Airport on the 4th.
A red crossbill was reported from Duck Pond at Long Pond Town Forest in Lempster on Aug. 5.
Ten purple martins were seen at NH Audubon’s Brookside Sanctuary in South Hampton on Aug. 6.
Four northern rough-winged swallows were seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on Aug. 4.
Two orchard orioles were seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on Aug. 4, and one was seen at Odiorne Point State Park on the 3rd.
Single Louisiana waterthrushes were reported from Durham, Pittsfield, Wilmot, Penacook, and Antrim during the past week.
Several Bicknell’s thrushes, and fox sparrows were reported from the White Mountains during the past week.
A black-backed woodpecker and four mourning warblers were reported from the Cherry Pond access trail at the Pondicherry National Wildlife Refuge in Jefferson on Aug. 7.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.
