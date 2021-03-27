This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, March 22.
During the coronavirus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
Three sandhill cranes were seen in Stratham on March 16 and 17.
A short-eared owl was seen hunting over fields and marshes near Airport Road in Swanzey on March 20.
A black vulture was reported from Walpole on March 17.
A red-headed woodpecker continues to be seen in trees along Jordan Road in Keene, and was last reported on March 20, and one continues to be seen along Old Concord Road in Henniker, and was last reported on the 20th.
Another one was seen at Bear Brook State Park on the 21st.
A northern shrike was seen at Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Newington on March 15; one was seen in Sandwich on the 17th; one was reported from the Concord Community Gardens on Birch Street on the 17th; and one was seen along Ossipee Mountain Road in Moultonborough on the 18th.
A greater white-fronted goose, a snow goose, three lesser scaup, and a blue-winged teal were seen near the Charlestown Wastewater Treatment Plant on March 21. Another greater white-fronted goose was reported from Walpole earlier in the week.
Two cackling geese were reported from Walpole on March 19.
Three Barrow’s goldeneyes were seen on the Androscoggin River in Errol on March 19; two were seen near Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester on the 22nd; two were seen at Sewall’s Falls on the Merrimack River in Concord on the 20th; and one was seen on the Merrimack River in Bedford on the 19th.
A Eurasian wigeon, a canvasback, and two redheads were seen in the southeast part of Great Bay on March 21.
More than 500 ring-necked ducks were counted on Powwow Pond in Kingston on March 17.
A bufflehead and 25 red-winged blackbirds were seen in Errol on March 16.
A flock of 23 bohemian waxwings was seen in Sunapee on March 17.
Two boreal chickadees were reported from Hancock on March 20.
Five pine grosbeaks and 38 evening grosbeaks were seen at a private residence in Jefferson on March 19.
Recent white-winged crossbills sightings included 12 in Laconia on March 22; five in Keene on the 21st; and five at Mount Monadnock on the 17th. Recent red crossbill sightings included 12 in Swanzey on March 17, and 21 in Rye on the 20th. Small numbers of both crossbill species continue to be reported from scattered locations.
A flock of 75 common redpolls was seen in Warren on March 17.
An American pipit was seen in Rochester on March 17.
Single pine warblers were reported from New Boston, Greenland, Salem, and Waterville Valley during the past week.
A great blue heron was seen at Center Harbor on March 17.
Four tree swallows were seen in Newmarket and three were seen in Auburn, all on March 21.
A black-backed woodpecker was seen at Trudeau Road in Bethlehem on March 21.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.