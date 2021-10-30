This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Oct. 25.
A Harris’s sparrow was discovered at Great Bay Farm in Greenland on Oct. 20, and was last reported on the 23rd.
A LeConte’s sparrow was found at Woodmont Orchard in Hollis on Oct 23 and was last reported on the 24th.
A clay-colored sparrow was seen at Great Bay Farm in Greenland on Oct. 22, and two were seen in Francestown on the 21st.
A dickcissel was reported from Great Bay Farm in Greenland on Oct. 23; one was reported from Woodmont Orchard in Hollis on the 21st; one was seen in East Conway on the 22nd; and one was seen at Powder House Pond in Exeter on the 24th.
An American tree sparrow was seen in Newington on Oct. 23, and a fox sparrow was seen in Penacook on Oct. 24.
A white-winged crossbill was reported from Pack Monadnock on Oct. 20.
An orange-crowned warbler was seen at Willand Pond on Oct. 24.
A northern parula was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Oct. 20, and a pine warbler was seen in Exeter on the 19th.
A Tennessee warbler was seen along Mountain Sun Way in Waterville Valley on Oct. 23, and one was seen at South Mill Pond in Portsmouth on the 24th.
Two Nashville warblers were seen at Great Bay Farm in Greenland on Oct. 21; one was seen at Powder House Pond in Exeter on the 24th; and one was seen in Penacook on the 24th.
A black-throated blue warbler was seen along the Tower Hill Pond trails in Auburn, and a black-throated green warbler was seen at Thompson Forest in Durham, both on Oct. 23.
Lingering common yellowthroats were reported from Hancock, Antrim, Amherst, and Sunapee during the past week.
A blue-headed vireo was seen at Deer Hill Wildlife Management Area in Brentwood, and one was seen in Walpole, both on Oct. 25. A red-eyed vireo was seen in Strafford on the 19th.
Two late indigo buntings were seen at Great Bay Farm in Greenland on Oct. 21.
Lingering yellow-bellied sapsuckers were reported from Rye, Rochester, and Durham during the past week.
Late-migrating house wrens were reported from Hanover, Sunapee, and Salem during the past week.
A gray catbird was seen in Canaan on Oct. 22, and one was seen in Penacook on the 24th.
Three sandhill cranes continued to be seen during the past week in the fields near the intersection of Route 156 and Ledge Farm Road in Nottingham, and were last reported on Oct. 25.
A snowy egret was seen in Hampton Marsh on Oct. 24, and three great egrets were seen in Hampton on the 25th.
A long-billed dowitcher and a stilt sandpiper were seen in Hampton Marsh on Oct. 22.
A razorbill was seen offshore on Oct. 21.
A harlequin duck was seen along the coast in Rye on Oct. 19.
Ten white-winged scoters and 14 black scoters were seen on Lake Gloriette in Dixville on Oct. 19, and over 100 black scoters were reported from Back Lake in Pittsburg during the past week.
Three American coots and three ruddy ducks were seen in Moultonborough on Oct. 21. A male northern pintail was seen on Dorrs Pond in Manchester on Oct. 23. Two lesser scaup were seen at Surry Mountain Lake on the 19th, and two gadwall were seen at Cherry Pond in Jefferson on the 19th.
Two laughing gulls were seen on the coast in Rye on Oct. 25.
Two black vultures were seen near Thirty Pines in Penacook on Oct. 24, and two were seen from Pack Monadnock on Oct. 22.
A rough-legged hawk was seen from Pack Monadnock on Oct. 23.
Hawk migration is still under way and observers have already counted over 8,955 raptors from the Pack Monadnock Raptor Migration Observatory. Be sure to visit and help the official counters. Now is a good time to watch for migrating golden eagles.
A black-hooded parakeet was reported last week. This is likely a pet that has escaped from captivity.
.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.