This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, April 12.
During the Corona virus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
Single sandhill cranes were reported from Durham, Auburn, Keene and Loudon during the past week, and a pair was seen again in Monroe on April 11.
A black vulture was seen in Brookline on April 10.
A red-headed woodpecker continues to be seen in trees along Jordan Road in Keene, and was last reported on April 10. A pair of red-headed woodpeckers continues to be seen at Bear Brook State Park and was last reported on April 11.
Three common murres, two thick-billed murres, and a northern fulmar were seen from a boat offshore on April 9.
A pair of Barrow’s goldeneyes was seen on the Androscoggin River in Errol on April 7 and 8.
Four northern shovelers were seen on Magill Bay in Dummer on April 8, and four were seen at Gile Road marsh in Lee on April 11.
Two gadwall were seen in Hampton on April 7.
A ruddy duck was seen on Great Bay on April 7 and 8.
Six brant were seen on the coast on April 11.
Nine piping plovers were reported from the coast on April 8.
Seven purple sandpipers were seen in Rye Harbor on April 9.
A lesser yellowlegs was seen in coastal Hampton on April 11, and one was seen in Exeter on the 12th.
Nine glossy ibis were seen in Hampton on April 7, and three snowy egrets were seen along the coast in Rye on April 8 and 9.
A red-throated loon was seen in Great Bay from Adams Point in Durham on April 10.
Recent white-winged crossbills sightings included four in Manchester, and two in Amherst, all during the past week. Recent red crossbill sightings included 25 in Swanzey, eight in Rye, and seven in Portsmouth, all during the past week.
Up to 15 evening grosbeaks and eight common redpolls were seen at a birdfeeder in Jefferson on April 9.
Five snow buntings were seen at Hampton Beach State Park on April 5.
Two blue-gray gnatcatchers were seen in Salem on April 11.
A veery was reported from Keene on April 6 and one was reported from Hinsdale on the 7th.
A blue-headed vireo was reported from Pawtuckaway State Park on April 11.
A Virginia rail was reported from Old Mill Road in Lee on April 11.
