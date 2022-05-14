This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, May 9.
A snowy owl was seen again in coastal Seabrook and Hampton during the past week and was last reported on May 8.
A black vulture was seen in Lyndeborough on May 5 and 6.
A cattle egret was seen at the Keene State College Athletic Complex fields on May 3 and 4.
Five glossy ibis were seen in Hampton Marsh on May 7.
A sandhill crane was seen flying over Sandwich on May 3.
Four Caspian terns were seen at the Hampton Harbor northside jetty on May 7, two roseate terns and 24 common terns were seen in Hampton Harbor on May 7.
Twenty common terns were seen from Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on May 6.
Inland sightings of common terns during the past week included two in Great Bay on May 6, two in Lake Waukewan in Meredith on the 4th, and one at the Hinsdale Setbacks on the Connecticut River on the 4th.
An Iceland gull was reported from Lake Massabesic, and a Bonaparte’s gull was reported from Airport Marsh in Whitefield, both on May 4.
A short-billed dowitcher was seen in coastal Rye on May 6, and two were seen in coastal Hampton on the 9th. Three Upland sandpipers were seen at the Pease International Tradeport from Short Street in Newington on May 7.
Two male Barrow’s goldeneyes and a female Barrow’s goldeneye were seen at the Errol Dam on the Androscoggin River on May 5, and one male was still being seen as of May 8.
A common goldeneye was seen on Lake Massabesic, and one was seen in Hancock, both on May 5. Four gadwalls were seen at the Urban Forestry Center in Portsmouth on May 6.
A pair of lesser scaup was seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant on May 8. No vehicle access. If you visit, park in the spaces located in front of the entrance gate, and walk in.
Four brant were seen off of Seabrook Beach on May 5.
A white-eyed vireo was seen at Horseshoe Pond in Concord on May 8.
A Philadelphia vireo was seen at Deer Hill Wildlife Management Area in Brentwood on May 8.
A red-eyed vireo was seen in Hollis, and one was seen in Hinsdale, both on May 5.
A grasshopper sparrow was seen at the Concord Airport May 5-7, and one was seen at the Hinsdale Raceway on the 9th.
A white-crowned sparrow was seen in Concord, and one was seen in Dublin, both on May 8. Single Lincoln’s sparrows were reported from Hinsdale, Rye, Rochester, Durham, and Pittsfield during the past week.
An orchard oriole was seen at Bedell Bridge State Park in Haverhill on May 7; one was seen at the trails at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on the 8th; and one was seen at the Deer Hill WMA in Brentwood on the 8th.
A blue-winged warbler was seen in Durham on May 8.
A Tennessee warbler was seen in Hinsdale on May 5.
A bay-breasted warbler was seen in Penacook on May 7.
A Wilson’s warbler was seen in Brentwood on May 8.
A Canada warbler was seen in Brentwood on May 7.
Four cliff swallows were seen at N.H. Audubon’s Thompson Wildlife Sanctuary in Sandwich on May 8.
A Swainson’s thrush was seen in Colebrook on May 5.
An eastern wood-peewee was reported from Lebanon on May 7.
Five evening grosbeaks were seen in Errol on May 7.
A black-backed woodpecker was seen in the Pondicherry National Wildlife Refuge in Jefferson on May 7.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.