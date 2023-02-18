This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Feb. 13.

A mountain bluebird was discovered in the Vine Street area in Peterborough on Feb. 8. It continues to be seen, often with Eastern bluebirds, and was last reported on the 12th. Limited parking is available at a cemetery located on the northeast part of the Vine Street loop. Please stay off of private land, and respect privacy.