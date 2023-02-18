This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Feb. 13.
A mountain bluebird was discovered in the Vine Street area in Peterborough on Feb. 8. It continues to be seen, often with Eastern bluebirds, and was last reported on the 12th. Limited parking is available at a cemetery located on the northeast part of the Vine Street loop. Please stay off of private land, and respect privacy.
A western tanager was found foraging on fruiting trees, shrubs, and vines along Ocean Road, west of Route 33, in Greenland on Dec. 17 and has continued to be seen there. It was last reported on Feb. 9. Park at McDonald’s and walk on the road. Please stay off of private land, and respect privacy.
A northern shrike was seen at the Ines and Fredrick Yeatts Wildlife Sanctuary in Warren on Feb. 12.
A snowy owl was seen at Hampton Beach State Park and in the Hampton Harbor area on Feb. 12.
A rough-legged hawk was seen in Seabrook on Feb. 10.
A northern goshawk was seen in Bennington on Feb. 11.
Single red-shouldered hawks were reported from Dover, Lebanon, Nashua, and Moultonborough Neck during the past week.
Two peregrine falcons were seen along the Merrimack River in Bedford on Feb. 11. An American kestrel was seen in Concord on Feb. 10, and a merlin was seen in Keene on the 7th.
A northern harrier was seen at Glover’s Ledge in Langdon on Feb. 10.
A black vulture was seen in Exeter on Feb. 11; two were seen in Nashua on the 13th; and three were seen in Lyndeborough on the 13th. Turkey vultures were seen flying over Concord (two), Dover (one), Durham (one), Nashua (two), Hollis (one), Walpole (one), and Charlestown (one) during the past week.
A lesser black-backed gull, and two Iceland gulls were seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on Feb. 10.
A glaucous gull was seen at North Hampton State Beach on Feb. 11.
A few razorbills and black guillemots were seen along the coast during the past week.
A greater white-fronted goose continued being seen with a flock of Canada geese and was last reported from #2 International Drive in Newington on Feb. 10.
A female king eider continues to be seen, usually from the second pullout just south of Odiorne Point State Park (and as far south as Pulpit Rocks) in Rye, and was last reported on Feb. 9.
Three male Barrow’s goldeneyes were seen from Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester on Feb. 10.
A bufflehead was seen on the Merrimack River in Manchester on Feb. 7, and one was seen at the Sunapee Wastewater Treatment Plant on the Sugar River on the 9th.
Three wood ducks were seen at Horseshoe Pond in Merrimack on Feb. 11; one was seen on the Androscoggin River from Mechanic Street in Gorham on Feb. 12; and one was seen on the Spicket River in Salem on the 9th.
An American wigeon was seen on Nutt Pond in Manchester on Feb. 8.
A northern shoveler was seen in Salem on Feb. 10.
A northern pintail was seen at Jacksons Landing in Durham on Feb. 11.
A male northern pintail and a male green-winged teal were seen at the Suncook River Reservoir in Allenstown on Feb. 12.
A Eurasian green-winged teal was seen at Witch Island in Hampton on Feb. 12.
Three ring-necked ducks were seen at Powwow Pond in Kingston on Feb. 12.
Flocks of Bohemian waxwings, pine grosbeaks, and evening grosbeaks have been reported from Plymouth, Hanover, Conway, Jackson, Littleton, Jefferson, Gorham, and Berlin during the past week. Look for them on crab-apple trees and other fruiting vegetation that still have fruit on them.
A flock of 12 common redpolls was seen in Waterville Valley on Feb. 10.
A flock of four white-winged crossbills was seen in Gorham on Feb. 6.
A red crossbill was reported from Brookline on Feb. 9, and two were reported from Jackson on the 12th.
Two Lapland longspurs, continue to be seen with a flock of horned larks and snow buntings at Hampton Beach State Park. A similar flock, including two Lapland longspurs, continues to be seen at Pinnacle Lane in Walpole.
Five American pipits were seen at Odiorne Point State Park on Feb. 9.
A fox sparrow continues to be seen in Pittsfield and was last reported on Feb. 11, and one was seen in Hollis on the 12th.
A chipping sparrow was seen in Walpole on Feb. 10. A Savannah sparrow was seen in Rye on Feb. 9, and one was seen in Walpole on the 8th.
A yellow-rumped warbler was seen at Adams Point in Durham on Feb. 10.
A ruby-crowned kinglet was seen at Horseshoe Pond in Merrimack on Feb. 11, and one was seen on the Village Spur Rail Trail in Belmont on the 12th.
A gray catbird was seen in Seabrook Marsh on Feb. 12.
A Carolina wren was reported from Mechanic Street in Gorham on Feb. 13. Single winter wrens were reported from Bartlett, Hampton Falls, Canterbury, and Greenland during the past week.
Single hermit thrushes were seen in Antrim, Rochester, Epping, Concord, Newmarket, and Durham during the past week.
Two northern flickers were seen in Hollis; one was seen in Pelham; one was seen in Charlestown; and three were seen in Merrimack all during the past week. A yellow-bellied sapsucker was seen in Exeter on the 13th.
A black-backed woodpecker was seen along the Mooseway Trail at the Pondicherry National Wildlife Refuge in Jefferson on Feb. 12.
Single fish crows were reported from Concord, Manchester, and Hampton during the past week.
An American woodcock was reported from East Kingston on Feb. 12.
A flock of 12 red-winged blackbirds was seen in Durham on Feb. 12, usually a harbinger of the start of spring-season.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.