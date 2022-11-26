This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Nov. 21.
A tropical kingbird was found at the N.H. Fish & Game Great Bay Wildlife Management Area (Greenland Access), and Great Bay Farm in Greenland on Nov. 13, and has been seen on nearly every day since then. It was last seen on the 21st. A late-migrating great egret, and two American pipits were seen in cornfields in the same general area several times during the past week.
A greater white-fronted goose and a cackling goose were seen at the Boat Landing on the Connecticut River in Westmoreland on Nov. 20. At least one red-throated loon was seen on the Connecticut River in North Walpole and South Charlestown during the past week.
An immature red-headed woodpecker was photographed visiting a birdfeeder at a private residence at Dover Point in Dover on Nov. 20.
A probable rufous hummingbird has been seen visiting a birdfeeder at a private residence in Newmarket during the past week and was last reported on Nov. 16.
Single golden eagles were seen flying south over Pack Monadnock on Nov. 17-20.
A northern shrike was seen at Airport Marsh in Whitefield on Nov. 16.
A common murre and 31 dovekies were seen offshore at Jeffrey’s Ledge by birders on a fishing boat on Nov. 19. A great shearwater was seen here on the 15th.
A male Eurasian wigeon continues to be seen in the southeast section of Great Bay and was last reported on Nov. 19. Viewing is sometimes possible from the shore at the N.H. Fish & Game Great Bay Wildlife Management Area (Greenland Access).
A male American wigeon continues to be seen at Horseshoe Pond in Concord and was last reported on Nov. 19.
A surf scoter was seen at Newfound Lake in Hebron, and one was seen at Post Pond in Lyme, both during the past week. A white-winged scoter was seen on Great Bay from Adam’s Point in Durham on Nov. 20.
Two red-breasted mergansers were seen on Crystal Lake in Enfield during the past week.
A snow goose was seen at Moulton Farm fields in Meredith on Nov. 21.
A late migrating double-crested cormorant was seen at Cherry Pond in Jefferson on Nov. 17. This is far north for species and time of year.
At least one semi-palmated plover, and a spotted sandpiper were seen on the coast during the past week.
An orange-crowned warbler was seen at Berway Farm on North Thetford Road in Lyme on Nov. 20; one was seen along River Road in Hanover on the 19th; one was seen along Willow Avenue in North Hampton on the 19th; one was seen at Sunset Farm in Greenland on the 15th; and one was seen at Great Bay Farm in Greenland on 15th.
Sixty-five Bohemian waxwings were reported from Gorham on Nov. 19.
A pine grosbeak was reported from Errol on Nov. 19. 8 Evening grosbeaks were seen in Milton on Nov. 18, and one was reported from Barrington on the 19th.
Seven red crossbills were reported from Pack Monadnock on Nov. 17.
A Lapland longspur was reported from Concord on Nov. 19.
Seventeen turkey vultures were seen in Epping, and one was reported from Sanbornville, all on Nov. 15. At least eight turkey vultures were seen in the Durham and Dover area during the past week.
Migrants are on the move and there have been several reports during the past week of: osprey, barn swallow, eastern phoebe, ruby-crowned kinglet, yellow-bellied sapsucker, yellow warbler, black-throated blue warbler, northern parula, common yellowthroat, palm warbler, yellow-rumped warbler, Baltimore oriole, hermit thrush, eastern towhee, fox sparrow, Lincoln’s sparrow, white-crowned sparrow, and chipping sparrow.
Hawk migration observation is continuing and observers have counted over 12,367 raptors (mainly broad-winged hawks and sharp-shinned hawks) from the Pack Monadnock Raptor Migration Observatory since August. Be sure to visit and help the official counters.