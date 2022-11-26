This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Nov. 21.

A tropical kingbird was found at the N.H. Fish & Game Great Bay Wildlife Management Area (Greenland Access), and Great Bay Farm in Greenland on Nov. 13, and has been seen on nearly every day since then. It was last seen on the 21st. A late-migrating great egret, and two American pipits were seen in cornfields in the same general area several times during the past week.