This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, March 21.
A pink-footed goose was seen at Chickering Farm in Walpole on March 15. A greater white-fronted goose was seen at Sawyer Farm on River Road in Walpole on March 16 and one was seen at Great Meadow in Charlestown on the 17th.
Four snow geese were seen in a field next to Old Stage Road in Litchfield on March 19, and four were seen at Lake Winnisquam on the 20th. A snow goose and a cackling goose were seen in farm fields in Charlestown on March 19.
A snow goose was seen in Conway on March 20.
A flock of 16 brant were seen flying along the coast in New Castle on March 16 and a flock of 15 was seen flying along the coast in Rye on the 19th.
A snowy owl was seen in Seabrook dunes and one was seen at Hampton Beach State Park, both on March 15. Another one was seen in coastal Rye on the 20th.
Two short-eared owls were seen in the Seabrook Back Dunes on March 16.
A golden eagle was seen soaring over Penacook on March 16.
A black vulture was seen soaring over Walpole on March 20.
Two sandhill cranes were seen at Chapman’s Landing in Stratham on March 20.
Eight great egrets were seen along the coast on March 20.
A pectoral sandpiper was seen in Greenland, and two piping plovers were seen in Hampton, all on March 20.
A black-headed gull was seen along the coast from Rye on March 16.
An Iceland gull and a Bonaparte’s gull were seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant on March 19. There is no vehicle access; if you visit, park in the spaces located in front of the gate.
A glaucous gull was seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on March 18.
A Eurasian wigeon was seen in farm fields in Charlestown on March 19.
A Barrow’s goldeneye was seen in Eel Pond in Rye on March 20, and one was seen in the Wilder Reservoir on the Connecticut River on March 19.
Two blue-winged teal were seen in Pelham on March 20.
Two greater scaup, three lesser scaup, two long-tailed ducks, and a red-breasted merganser were seen on the Connecticut River in Charlestown during the past week.
Three ruddy ducks were seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant on March 20. Four ruddy ducks were seen at World End Pond in Salem on March 17.
Nine bohemian waxwings were seen in Littleton on March 16.
Three common redpolls were seen in Jefferson on March 20, and three were seen in Colebrook on the 17th.
A red crossbill was reported from Hancock on March 21, and a white-winged crossbill was reported from Jefferson on the 17th.
An American pipit was seen in Rochester on March 21.
A few “Ipswich” Savannah sparrows were seen at the coast during the past week.
An eastern screech-owl was reported from Hollis on March 15.
Small numbers of a few early returning migrants were reported during the past week, including: osprey, turkey vulture, tree swallow, Eastern phoebe, killdeer, American woodcock, fish crow, rusty blackbird, brown-headed cowbird, common grackle, and fox sparrow.
Over-wintering bird species that usually migrate south and that were reported during the past week included: red-shouldered hawk, yellow-bellied sapsucker, Northern flicker, winter wren, ruby-crowned kinglet, hermit thrush, yellow-rumped warbler, gray catbird, swamp sparrow, and Savannah sparrow.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.