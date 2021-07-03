This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, June 28.
Mississippi kites continue to be seen in Durham, Newmarket, Greenland, and Stratham, where they have nested in past years.
Three black vultures were reported from Allenstown on June 23.
A pair of red-headed woodpeckers is nesting in Bear Brook State Park and was last reported on June 26.
A red-headed woodpecker was seen in Marlborough on June 24, but has not been relocated.
A least bittern was reported from Great Meadow in Beaver Brook in Hollis on June 23 and 24.
Three glossy ibis were photographed in flight at Airport Road in Swanzey on June 21.
An Arctic tern was seen at the Isles of Shoals on June 26.
Several piping plover and least tern chicks have been reported from Hampton Beach and Seabrook Beach. If you visit these beaches, tread carefully as these birds can be difficult to see and are sensitive to disturbance.
Two long-tailed ducks and a red-necked grebe were seen lingering at the coast during the past week.
An Acadian flycatcher was again reported from Oyster River Forest in Durham on June 26.
A red crossbill was reported from Brookline on June 26.
A fox sparrow was seen on the Caps Ridge Trail off of Jefferson Notch Road in the White Mountains on June 26. Several Bicknell’s thrushes were reported from the Caps Ridge Trail off of Jefferson Notch Road in the White Mountains on June 20.
An orchard oriole was again seen at Bedell Bridge State Park on June 24.
A pair of yellow-billed cuckoos was seen along Airport Road in Swanzey on June 25, and one was reported in Lyme on June 24.
A pair of evening grosbeaks was seen in Sutton on June 22.
Common nighthawk nests have been discovered in Concord and Keene.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.