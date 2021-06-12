This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, June 7.
Six black-bellied whistling-ducks were discovered at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant on June 2, and were last reported on the 7th. Also present here during the past week were a blue-winged teal, a bufflehead, and a ruddy duck. The treatment plant is closed to all vehicles – please park in the parking lot and explore on foot only.
A pair of northern shovelers was seen in Lancaster on June 3 and 4.
Mississippi kites were seen in Durham, Newmarket, Greenland, and Stratham, all during the past week.
Two sandhill cranes continue to be seen in Monroe and were last reported on May 30.
A pair of red-headed woodpeckers is nesting in Bear Brook State Park and was last reported on May 31.
A yellow-breasted chat was photographed in Hampton on June 2.
An Acadian flycatcher continued to be reported from Gile Road Marsh in Lee during the past week, and was last reported on June 5. One was reported from Durham on the 3rd, and one was reported from Milton on the 4th.
A dickcissel was reported from Indian Stream on June 6.
An American oystercatcher was seen again at the Isles of Shoals on June 4, and two Arctic terns were seen there on the 5th.
A black tern was reported from Pontook Reservoir in Dummer on June 2.
Three Caspian terns were seen off of Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on June 1.
A Bonaparte’s gull was reported from the Hinsdale Setbacks on the Connecticut River on June 4.
A flock of 15 glossy ibis was photographed flying over Wakefield on June 5.
An adult little blue heron was seen in coastal Rye on June 7, and one was seen at Deer Hill Wildlife Management Area in Brentwood on June 1.
A great egret was seen in Tuftonboro on June 4.
A least bittern was again reported from Great Meadow in Beaver Brook in Hollis on May 28, and again on June 5.
A common gallinule was first seen on the coast just south of Odiorne Point State Park on May 30, and was last reported from that area on June 6.
A sora continues to be seen at the Cranberry Ponds in West Lebanon and was last reported on June 2.
A semipalmated plover was seen in Rochester on June 4, and one was seen in Orford on the 3rd.
A few red crossbills and white-winged crossbills were reported from scattered locations during the past week.
Three rusty blackbirds were seen in Peterborough on June 1.
A fox sparrow and four Bicknell’s thrushes were reported from the Caps Ridge Trail off of Jefferson Notch Road in the White Mountains on June 5.
A volunteer in the Mountain Birdwatch program reported highlights from a survey route in the White Mountains on June 6, including: 39 Bicknell’s thrushes, 58 blackpoll warblers, and four boreal chickadees. The program is run by the Vermont Center for Ecostudies, and depends on volunteers.
