This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, April 27.
During the coronavirus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
Two sandhill cranes were seen flying over N.H. Audubon’s Dahl Sanctuary in Conway on April 24, and one was seen flying over Chatham on the 25th.
A red-headed woodpecker was discovered along North River Road near Burley Farm in Epping on Oct. 5, and was last reported on April 25. To look for the bird, locate the SELT trailhead north of Burley Farm on North River Road and walk the trail east to a mixed-age forest overlooking a large wetland. Listen for a dry-rattle.
A pair of red-headed woodpeckers was seen at Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown on April 17, and again on the 22nd and 25th.
Two black vultures were seen at Mount Wantastiquet Natural Area in Chesterfield and Hinsdale on April 23, and one was seen there on the 24th.
A snow goose was seen in coastal Rye on April 25.
An American coot was seen at the setbacks on the Connecticut River in Hinsdale on April 23, and a Caspian tern was seen there on the 25th.
Three red-necked grebes were seen on Mascoma Lake on April 24.
A tricolored heron was seen at several locations in coastal Rye from April 22 to 26.
Two glossy ibis were seen at Horseshoe Pond in Concord on April 24, 25 and 26.
A great egret was seen at Reed’s Marsh in Orford on April 22. An American bittern was seen in Ellsworth on April 21, and one was reported from Sandwich on the 23rd.
Two least sandpipers, a few greater yellowlegs, a few spotted sandpipers, and several Wilson’s snipe were seen in the expected locations during the past week.
Eight pine grosbeaks were seen on Mount Carter Street in Gorham on April 22.
Three red crossbills were reported from Pitcher Mountain in Stoddard on April 25.
Early returning warblers reported during the past week included a northern parula, an American redstart, and a black-and-white warbler.
A few Louisiana waterthrushes, common yellowthroats, palm warblers, and yellow-rumped warblers, and numerous pine warblers continue to be reported.
A purple martin was seen at Green Wagon Farm in Keene on April 20, and a bank swallow was seen at Hoit Marsh in Concord on the 22nd. A Northern rough-winged swallow was seen in Hancock on April 23.
Three marsh wrens were reported from the setbacks on the Connecticut River in Hinsdale on April 23.
An orchard oriole was reported from Salem on April 24.
Two rose-breasted grosbeaks were seen in Strafford, and one was reported from Bow, all on April 25.
An American tree sparrow was seen in Pittsfield on April 26, and a white-crowned sparrow was seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on April 25.
Seventy-eight horned larks were seen at fields at Brookford Farm in Canterbury on April 25.
Other species of seasonal note that were reported during the past week included: fish crow, house wren, blue-gray gnatcatcher, blue-headed vireo, vesper sparrow, and rusty blackbird.
