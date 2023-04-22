This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, April 17.
Sandhill cranes were reported from several locations during the past week, including: two in Walpole, two in Franklin, two in Atkinson, one in Sandwich, and one in Jefferson.
A female King Eider continues to be seen, usually from the second pullout just south of Odiorne Point State Park in Rye, and it was last reported on April 13.
A male Eurasian wigeon was seen in the back pond at Horseshoe Pond in Concord on April 15 but it was not reported on the 16th. To look for the bird, walk the railroad tracks (the farmer asks that you stay off his fields) to the back pond and look right (east) to the back of the pond.
Ring-necked ducks were seen in the same area.
A male Barrow’s goldeneye continues to be seen on the Androscoggin River in Errol and was last reported on April 11.
A pair of Northern shovelers was seen at Upper Suncook Lake in Barnstead on April 12.
A ruddy duck was seen at Bedell Bridge State Park in Haverhill on April 11.
A Little blue heron was seen at Bedell Bridge State Park in Haverhill on April 16.
A black-crowned night-heron was seen at Nutt Pond in Manchester on several days during the past week.
A green heron was seen at Chicks Corner Marsh in Sandwich on April 15.
A Caspian tern was seen at the Hinsdale Setbacks, and one was seen from River Road in Hanover, both on the Connecticut River on April 11.
An Iceland gull was seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on April 13.
Two Bonaparte’s gulls were seen at Lake Massabesic in Manchester on April 11, and two were seen at the Hinsdale Setbacks on the 14th.
A birder on a boat cruise offshore to Jeffrey’s Ledge on April 15 reported: five Atlantic puffins, eight common murres, 12 Northern fulmars, and two lesser black-backed gulls. Some were not seen in New Hampshire waters.
There was an unconfirmed report of a golden eagle seen flying over Francestown on April 12.
Several black vultures were reported from scattered locations during the past week, including: one in Hinsdale, two in Walpole, three in Claremont, one in Penacook, three in Durham, and two in Lyndeborough.
A flock of 12 evening grosbeaks was seen at the Chaffee Wildlife Sanctuary in Lyme on April 16.
A common redpoll was seen in Chatham on April 14.
Two red crossbills were reported from Trask Brook Road in Sunapee on April 14; one was reported from Durham on the 15th; and one was reported from Concord on the 16th.
A white-winged crossbill was reported from Mount Cranmore in Conway on April 13.
A white-crowned sparrow was reported from Conway on April 12.
An Eastern whip-poor-will was heard singing in Lyndeborough on April 14 and 15.
A spotted sandpiper was seen in Rochester on April 14.
Two fish crows were reported from Plymouth on April 11.
Several broad-winged hawks were reported on April 16.
Several blue-gray gnatcatchers, marsh wrens, gray catbirds, brown thrashers, Eastern towhees, Louisiana waterthrushes, black-and-white warblers, rose-breasted grosbeaks, palm warblers, yellow-rumped warblers, and a pine warblers were seen during the past week.
.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.