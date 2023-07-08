Rare Bird Alert Jul 8, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, July 3.A royal tern was seen from Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on July 1.A Cory’s shearwater was seen from Little Boar’s Head in North Hampton on June 28, and a Manx shearwater was seen from Rye Harbor State Park on July 2.A group of 75 Wilson’s storm-petrels were seen offshore from Rye Harbor State Park on July 2.A black-legged kittiwake that was first reported from Pleasant Lake in New London on June 11, was last reported on the 26th.An adult great black-backed gull was seen at the Merrimack River in Manchester on June 27 and again on July 1. An uncommon species inland.A female king eider continues to be seen in coastal Rye, often from the second pullout just south of Odiorne Point State Park. It was last reported on July 1.A snowy egret and a common eider were seen at the Scammell Bridge on the Bellamy River in Dover during the past week – uncommon species away from the coast.Two least bitterns were seen at the Rockingham Recreational Rail Trail and one was reported from the Cranberry Ponds in West Lebanon, all during the past week.Two immature black-crowned night-herons were reported from a puddle along Elm Street in Milford on July 2.A pair of sandhill cranes with a fledgling was seen in Deerfield on July 1.Two black vultures were seen in Milford on July 2; one was seen in Londonderry on June 30; and one was seen in Rochester on June 30.A flock of 10 red crossbills was seen in Pittsfield and there were numerous reports of small flocks of one to seven red crossbills, mostly from the southwestern highlands, all during the past week.A few fox sparrows were seen in the White Mountains and Great North Woods during the past week.Three fish crows were reported from Plymouth during the past week.A merlin was seen in Dover on July 1, and one was seen in Concord on June 29.A Philadelphia vireo was seen at Weeks State Park in Lancaster on June 27.An olive-sided flycatcher was reported from Lyman on June 30..This listing can be seen in its entirety at nhaudubon.org. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesRainbow gathering attendence lower than expectedWith a prayer for peace and a threat of rain, Rainbow gathering concludesJuly 4 fireworks postponed in several communitiesYour guide to NH's July 4th eventsRainbow Family gathering generates more than 100 violations, officials reportManchester health officials close public beach at Crystal Lake2nd-longest serving NH House member resignsSUV crashes into Looney Bin Bar in Laconia sending more than a dozen to hospitalSheriff: Fugitive may have survived river and could be in ManchesterMan seriously injured in Derry fireworks incident Images Videos CollectionsMerrimack Fourth of July ParadeTrump at Lilac LuncheonJournalist Dean Shalhoup honoredOld-time baseball in Portsmouth2023 Memorial graduation2023 Central graduation2023 MST graduationJuneteenth in Portsmouth2023 West graduationFather's Day Flop in Portsmouth Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT