This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Feb. 22.
During the Corona virus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
Two short-eared owls, possibly a pair, were seen hunting over fields and marshes from Airport Road in Swanzey on Feb. 21.
A clay-colored sparrow continues to be seen in Concord and was last reported on Feb. 19.
A red-headed woodpecker continues to be seen in trees along fields on Old Concord Road in Henniker, and was last reported on Feb. 20. A red-headed woodpecker continues to be seen in trees along Jordan Road between #175 and #205 in Keene and was last reported on the 20th.
A northern shrike was reported from Strafford on Feb. 19, and one has been seen in Hancock during the past week.
A rough-legged hawk was seen along Route 63 in Hinsdale on Feb. 22.
A pair of peregrine falcons was reported from Concord on Feb. 19.
A thick-billed murre was seen off of Great Boar’s Head in Hampton, and two were seen off of Pulpit Rocks on Rye, all on Feb. 21. Several razorbills and black guillemots were seen at the coast during the past week.
A Barrow’s goldeneye was seen at Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester on Feb. 17 and again nearby on the 20th, and two were seen from the River Walk on the 21st. A female was seen at Sewall’s Falls in Concord on the 21st.
Three gadwalls were seen at Jackson’s Landing in Durham, and a wood duck and a lesser scaup were seen in Laconia, all on Feb. 20. A flock of about 40 bohemian waxwings was seen near Main Street in New London on Feb. 20 and 21. Also, a flock of 18 was seen in Sunapee, and a flock of about 20 was seen in Enfield, all on the 16th.
A flock of 73 evening grosbeaks was seen in Jefferson on Feb. 18.
Recent pine grosbeak sightings included 25 at Trudeau Road in Bethlehem on Feb. 21, 14 in Concord on the 19th, and scattered reports of small numbers during the past week.
There were only a few white-winged crossbill sightings reported during the past week. Recent red crossbill sightings included 12 in Swanzey, and nine in Keene.
Two hoary redpolls were reported from the south side of Brick Yard Pond at Keene State College on Feb. 22, and scattered sightings of common redpolls, including flocks of 10-50 were reported from around the state during the past week.
Two snow buntings were seen at the Marston Elementary School grounds in Hampton on Feb. 19.
A Townsend’s warbler that was first reported at birdfeeders in Derry on Dec. 30, continues to be seen there, and was last reported on Feb. 14.
A pine warbler was seen in Auburn on Feb. 17 and 20.
A Baltimore oriole was seen in Stratham on Feb. 19.
An eastern phoebe and a winter wren were seen at N.H. Audubon’s Abe Emerson Marsh Wildlife Refuge in Candia on several days during the past week.
A flock of about 65 common grackles was seen in Exeter on Feb. 21.
Late-migrating species reported during the past week included; semipalmated plover, merlin. red-shouldered hawk, turkey vulture, northern flicker, yellow-bellied sapsucker, hermit thrush, gray catbird, ruby-crowned kinglet, eastern towhee, chipping sparrow, white-crowned sparrow, fox sparrow, Savannah sparrow, rusty blackbird, and fish crow.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.