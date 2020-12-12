This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Dec. 7.
During the Corona virus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
A long-eared owl was photographed at Canobie Lake on Dec. 6.
Four tundra swans were reported from Great Bay on Dec. 5 and a redhead was reported from Great Bay on the 3rd.
A male Barrow’s goldeneye was seen in Mile Long Pond in the Androscoggin River in Errol on Nov. 30, and one was seen on Lake Winnisquam on Dec. 6.
A black scoter was seen on Spofford Lake in Chesterfield on Dec. 2.
A female northern pintail was seen flying overhead with mallards at Brookford Farm in Canterbury on Dec. 4.
A red-throated loon was seen on Lake Waukewan in Meredith on Dec. 5.
A glaucous gull continues to be seen in Hampton Harbor and a lesser black-backed gull continues to be seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye, a northern shrike was seen along Noyes Street in Concord on Dec. 5, and one was seen in Hancock on the 2nd.
A clay-colored sparrow was seen along Noyes Street in Concord on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.
An orange-crowned warbler was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye, and one was seen at Great Bay Farm in Greenland, both on Dec. 4.
Sixteen Bohemian waxwings were seen in North Conway on Dec. 6.
A few evening grosbeak sightings were reported during the past week.
Pine grosbeak sightings during the past week included 21 near the Lee traffic circle, 20 at the Laconia Country Club, nine in Amherst, eight in Hollis, four in New London, four in Rochester, three in Exeter, and two in Wilmot.
White-winged crossbill sightings during the past week included 20 from Mount Monadnock, 40 in Goffstown, 23 in Keene, 18 in Pittsfield, 17 in Dublin and 12 in Temple.
Red crossbill sightings during the past week included, 20 in Sunapee, 20 in Marlborough, 12 in Swanzey, 13 in Keene, and 15 in Hancock. Flocks of common redpolls, pine siskins, snow buntings, and horned larks were reported from scattered locations during the past week.
A boreal chickadee was reported from Mount Monadnock on Dec. 2.
Late-migrating birds reported during the past week included three wood ducks, a greater yellowlegs, a semipalmated plover, eight turkey vultures, an American kestrel, a northern harrier, a red-shouldered hawk, four yellow-bellied sapsuckers, two ruby-crowned kinglets, two hermit thrushes, two American pipits, a Lincoln’s sparrow, two chipping sparrows, five Savannah sparrows, a pine warbler, a yellow-rumped warbler, a common yellowthroat, a prairie warber, and a fish crow.
