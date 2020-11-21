This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Nov. 16.
During the Corona virus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
An Anna’s hummngbird was photographed visiting a birdfeeder at a private residence in Merrimack County in early November, but has not been seen again.
A white-winged dove was found foraging on the ground beneath a birdfeeder located at 24 Industrial Park Drive in Concord on Nov. 7. It has been seen on a number of days since then, and was last reported on the 16th.
Two sandhill cranes were seen in fields off of Ledge Farm Road in Nottingham on Nov. 12.
A golden eagle and a northern goshawk were seen in Nottingham on Nov. 14.
A rough-legged hawk was seen near Lily Pond in Piermont on Nov. 12.
A male Barrow’s goldeneye was seen with a flock of common goldeneye at Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester on Nov. 14th.
A redhead and a black scoter were seen on Great Bay from Adam’s Point in Durham on Nov. 15.
A red-breasted merganser was seen at Goose Pond in Canaan and two were seen at Crystal Lake in Enfield, all on Nov. 15.
A razorbill was seen along the coast on Nov. 11.
A red-throated loon was seen on the Merrimack River in Hooksett on Nov. 14, and one was seen on Lake Winnipesauke in Meredith on the 11th.
Two horned grebes were seen on Lake Winnipesauke in Center Harbor and a red-necked grebe was seen on Lake Waukewan in Meredith, both on Nov. 11.
Sixteen greater scaup were reported from Cherry Pond in Jefferson on Nov. 11.
A black-backed woodpecker was seen near Little Cherry Pond in Jefferson on Nov. 11.
A northern shrike was seen near the start of the rail trail to Pondicherry National Wildlife Refuge on Nov. 11; one was seen in Gilmanton Iron Works on the 15th; and one was seen in Newport on the 14th.
A glaucous gull was seen in Hampton Harbor on Nov. 16, and a lesser black-backed gull continues to be seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye.
Single orange-crowned warblers were seen in Manchester, Rye and Hampton on Nov. 14.
Fifteen pine grosbeaks were reported from the parking lot at Ocean State Job Lot in Meredith on Nov. 16. Eight pine grosbeaks were reported from Penacook, and 4 were reported from Pack Monadnock, all on Nov. 14. Ten pine grosbeaks were reported from North Conway and three were reported from Plymouth, all on Nov. 13. A few single pine grosbeaks were reported from scattered locations during the past week.
Small flocks of up to six evening grosbeaks were reported from several locations during the past week.
An estimated 250 snow buntings were seen at Hampton Beach State Park on Nov. 11, and three Lapland longspurs were seen here on the 16th.
A group of 32 white-winged crossbills were reported from Pack Monadnock on Nov. 14, and 65 were reported from there on the 9th. Many red crossbills continue to be reported from appropriate habitat throughout the state, including 32 tallied in Hinsdale on Nov. 12.
Flocks of common redpolls, pine siskins, snow buntings, and horned larks were reported from scattered locations during the past week.
A Boreal chickadee continues to be seen on Pack Monadnock and was last reported on Nov. 14.
Late-migrating birds reported during the past week included two wood ducks, two turkey vultures, an osprey, two American kestrels, four yellow-bellied sapsuckers, an eastern phoebe, two blue-headed vireos, a Philadelphia vireo, a barn swallow, six ruby-crowned kinglets, a marsh wren, two brown thrashers, two hermit thrushes, two chipping sparrows, four white-crowned sparrows, a lincoln’s sparrow, three Tennessee warblers, an American redstart, a Cape May warbler, a magnolia warbler, five blackpoll warblers, a black-throated blue warbler, a pine warbler, a prairie warbler, several palm warblers, several yellow-rumped warblers, two Baltimore orioles, a rose-breasted grosbeak, and an indigo bunting.
.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.