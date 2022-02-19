This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Feb. 14.
A white-winged dove was found at a private residence in Hampton on Feb. 3 and has been seen numerous times since then. It was last reported on the 14th.
An immature golden eagle was photographed at Great Bay from Adam’s Point in Durham on Jan. 26, and was last reported from there on Feb. 8.
Two rough-legged hawks were seen again hunting in fields near Pickering Road and Sixth Street in Rochester on Feb. 14. A Northern harrier was also seen here on the 11th. The rough-legged hawk that has been seen regularly at the Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Swanzey was last reported on the 8th.
Two snowy owls continue to be seen along the coast in Seabrook, Hampton, and Rye, and another snowy owl continues to be seen perched on buildings and light-posts in and around Fort Eddy Plaza and Stickney Avenue in Concord.
A short-eared owl was seen again at the Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Swanzey on Feb. 13, and a Northern harrier and a Merlin were seen here on the 12th.
A black vulture was seen in Penacook on Feb. 10 and 11, and one was seen in Manchester on the 13th.
Two lesser black-backed gulls were seen in Hampton Harbor, and one was seen in coastal Rye, all on Feb. 12.
An Iceland gull was seen at Chapman’s Landing in Stratham on Feb. 13.
A thick-billed murre and two razorbills were seen in coastal New Castle during the past week.
A red-throated loon was seen at Adams Point in Durham on Feb. 8.
There was an unconfirmed report of a Pacific loon seen from Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on the 12th.
Two snow geese were seen at Chapman’s Landing in Stratham and nearby fields, and at the Newfields Town Landing during the past week.
Two male Barrow’s goldeneyes and a pair of buffleheads were seen from Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester on Feb. 12. A female bufflehead was seen on the Merrimack River in Bow on the 13th.
Two Northern pintails continued to be seen at wetlands at the Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Swanzey during the past week, and were last reported on Feb. 8. A pair of gadwall was seen at Chapman’s Landing in Stratham on the 10th.
A Northern shrike was seen along Arboretum Drive in a shrubby field opposite Pease International Tradeport on Feb. 12, and one was seen in fields along Worcester Road in Hollis on the 13th.
A Dickcissel continues to be seen along South Road in East Kingston and was last reported on Feb. 12. An evening grosbeak was also seen here on the 12th.
A clay-colored sparrow was seen on Noyes Street in Concord on Feb. 8.
A fox sparrow was seen in Lyndeborough, one was seen in Goffstown, and one was seen in Raymond, all during the past week.
A yellow-rumped warbler continues to be seen in Mont Vernon, and one was seen in Colebrook on Feb. 11.
A brown thrasher was seen again in Keene on Feb. 8.
Three black-bellied plovers were seen again in coastal Hampton on Feb. 12.
Single white-winged crossbills were reported from Lempster and Jefferson during the past week.
A common redpoll was seen in Chesterfield on Feb. 13.
An American pipit was seen in Penacook on Feb. 12 and 13.
A few early returning migrants were reported during the past week, including wood duck, ring-necked duck, killdeer, fish crow, common grackle, red-winged blackbird, and brown-headed cowbird.
Lingering migrants reported during the past week included: turkey vulture, red-shouldered hawk, American kestrel, yellow-bellied sapsucker, Northern flicker, winter wren, hermit thrush, gray catbird, rusty blackbird, field sparrow, Savannah sparrow, swamp sparrow, and chipping sparrow.
